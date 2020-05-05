Healing Springs Ranch Co-Founder Rachel Graham of Evolve and Transform Announces the Release of her TEDxAndrews Talk

"I am so thrilled to finally get the chance to share my TEDx Talk with everyone. My personal mission is to educate people, business leaders, students, and professionals to remove the stigma around addiction and compulsive behaviors (of which we all have) while encouraging the audience to find their own purpose through their skills and individual experiences," said Rachel Graham, President, of Evolve and Transform and President and Co-founder of Healing Springs Ranch.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

This is the inaugural TEDxAndrews event in the Waccamaw region in South Carolina. It is important to this community because, too often, small, rural communities are not included in global conversations. However, the Town of Andrews has set out to prove that, not only do small towns deserve to be included in global conversations, but we have beautiful, complex, innovative, exciting, and vital stories to share.

"In recognition of 'the changes-makers' and the impact they are having in Andrews and small, rural communities like it all around the world, the theme for the very first TEDxAndrews event is 'Manifest Destiny.'"

– Danisha L. McClary, Organizer

About Evolve and Transform

Rachel Graham is health entrepreneur, leadership coach and empowering optimist dedicated to educating people, business leaders, students and professionals to find their own meaning and purpose through life challenges, skills and individual experiences by understanding the underlying, and often limiting, behaviors that impede optimal performance personally and professionally. Rachel is an active and contributing member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and she is a board member of the Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation and Executive Board for the Corey Kluber Family Foundation, among other philanthropic organizations. She is also a Executive Board member for Life Works Foundation and Co-founder of Life Works Wellness. She has been interviewed and featured in various publications, such as Inc Magazine throughout her career, including but not limited to, Inc. 500, Plaid for Women, Stagen Leadership Academy member story, featured on the Coast to Coast Recovery radio broadcast and Coffee with Claire Podcast.

About Healing Springs Ranch

Tucked away on 80 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas Metroplex, HSR offers a truly Integrated Addictions Model, which addresses the underlying issues and unresolved trauma behind most, if not all, self-defeating addictive patterns and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, HSR is actively involved in conducting on-going research and publication. HSR's mission is to provide more integrated treatment by offering innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities. HSR currently offers ETT ® (Emotional Transformation Therapy), Trauma Model Therapy, and the BALM ® (Be A Loving Mirror) family recovery program . Through research, education and quality services, HSR strives to raise the bar for best practice standards, matching the advances in science and technology to address this national epidemic in both the mental health and addiction fields.

Life Works Wellness (LWW) and Life Works Foundation (LWF) (both sister companies to Healing Springs Ranch) are part of the Elevate Global Partners family of wellness companies. Life Works Wellness (LWW) is a new company focused on helping individuals with life balance, optimal performance, purpose, healthy communication skills, and general personal growth. LWW reaches a broad audience with this powerful mission of a healthy lifestyle and balance for individuals, families, and corporate teams.

Life Works Foundation (LWF) was created to benefit all ages, groups, and professionals to create a greater sense of life purpose and satisfaction. The goal of LWF is to improve individuals' mental and physical health by providing preventative measures and treatment. These include but are not limited to heart disease, cancer, chronic pain, anxiety, addiction, suicidal ideation, PTSD (also referred to as PTSI), and depression, etc. The Foundation focuses on target groups in areas such as productivity, academic and athletic performance, personal and professional relationships, and work-life balance.

