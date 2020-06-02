Healio Announces Newest Release

THOROFARE, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio announced today the launch of the new, fully-reengineered Healio.com. Reflecting Healio's mission statement, the website offers an enhanced user experience aimed at providing specialty healthcare professionals with highly personalized news and education tailored to fit their daily practice of medicine.

"As a company and online platform, Healio has always been dedicated to the medical specialist," said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Chief Content Officer of Healio. "In that same spirit, and after extensive usability testing with HCPs, we set out to give users what they want most—a site that is easy to use and delivers trusted content relevant to their practice."

The new site employs user experience (UX) norms designed to create a cohesive user experience across Healio. From colors and fonts to instructional language, these standards ensure users can clearly focus on the content they came for and easily navigate to the next item of interest. Cleaner and more open design improves the reading experience, highlighting key points with convenient prompts to related content.

Key features of the new Healio include:

Transparent author/disclosure information

Simplified navigation

More personalization

Time to read and save functions

Dedicated author pages

Additionally, a proprietary keyword tagging system called Healiologix significantly increases the number of personalized features throughout the site. Healiologix pairs leading keyword tagging and indexing systems with editorial content expertise, providing an enriched keyword result for users to dive deeper into areas of interest and offers more relevant recommendations to related content.

The Healio experience is another step in a long line of enhancements being made to Healio.com. Future releases already in development will bring the same commitment to user experience to all areas of the site and its platforms, by carrying over the sleek design, improved personalization and ease of use.

With deeper engagement among specialty HCPs and more personalization, the new Healio platform also allows healthcare marketers to connect with their target audience through our innovative advertising and custom solutions. For more information, contact Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer, at [email protected] or 973-580-8595.

About Healio

Launched in 2012, Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. For more information, visit Healio.com.

