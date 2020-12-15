Healio Named to PM360's Most Innovative Services List

THOROFARE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healio is pleased to announce PM360 has named Healio.com as one of the most innovative services of 2020. The all-new Healio was selected as part of PM360's 9th Annual Innovations Issue, recognizing the year's most innovative services, companies and products within the healthcare and life sciences industries.

"It was clear after numerous usability testing sessions, healthcare professionals valued online resources that are relevant and easy to use," said Andrea Gaymon, M.Ed., UXC, Healio Chief Experience Officer. "Good UX is more than design. We implemented norms and best practices throughout the site to enhance user experience while also integrating the latest coding, development and data technologies."

First launched in 2012, Healio.com has continued to evolve and innovate to best meet the needs of specialty healthcare professionals. This most recent release focused on enhancing the user experience, providing healthcare specialists with highly personalized news and education tailored to fit their daily practice of medicine.

"We know the healthcare professionals we serve are busy. Our goal was to give our audience what they want most— trusted content that is easy to navigate," said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio Chief Content Officer.

Among the innovations cited in the December Innovators Issue were Healio's proprietary keyword tagging system called Healiologix; expansion of its time-saving Expert Perspectives feature; and addition of data and journey mapping platforms.

"Recognition as an innovator could not be more gratifying. It's a testament to the many determined and creative minds at Healio who collaborated to make the vision of creating the very best online experience for medical specialists a reality," said Matthew J. Holland, Chief Commercial Officer of Healio Strategic Solutions.

With deeper engagement among specialty HCPs and more personalization, the new Healio platform also allows healthcare marketers to connect with their target audience through our innovative advertising, programmatic and custom solutions. For more information, contact Matthew J. Holland at [email protected] or 973-580-8595.

About Healio

Healio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education in support of their daily practice of medicine. An in-depth, clinical information resource, Healio brings together award-winning news reporting with expert perspectives, dynamic video, podcasts, question-and-answer columns, CME and other custom educational activities, blogs, peer-reviewed journals and a wide range of popular medical book titles all in one place. For more information, visit Healio.com.

About Healio Strategic Solutions

Healio Strategic Solutions is a full-service medical communications company and advertising platform providing tailored information and education to physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide.

