Healogics® Brings Vein Ablation Services to Wound Care Centers®

Vascular disease of the vein affects millions of people throughout the U.S. each year, and is often a factor in the development of chronic, non-healing wounds. Vascular disease – including peripheral artery disease (PAD) - also contributes to 80 percent of all non-traumatic limb amputations in the U.S. each year. Because of these staggering numbers, Healogics is committed to finding new and innovative ways to better serve this growing patient population.

"The people we serve are dealing with incredibly complex health concerns," said Healogics Chief Medical Officer, William Ennis, DO, MBA, MMM, CPE. "They are often living with an average of three to four comorbidities, in addition to a sore or wound that won't heal. Given that blood flow is so important to the healing process, it felt like a natural next step to offer vein services in-house. We want to ensure we are providing the most comprehensive care possible, and we believe VeinCare takes us to that next level."

Healogics VeinCare offers advanced, minimally-invasive laser treatment in the outpatient Wound Care Center®. Healogics delivers market-leading heal rates, and plans to bring the same quality focus to patients with vascular disease. When vein conditions lead to a venous leg ulcer, our vein team collaborates with our Wound Care Center team to heal each patient's wound with advanced outpatient care. Better treatment will give many patients with venous leg ulcers the ability to heal faster and prevent future ulcers. By adding vein services to the arsenal of advanced wound care treatment options, Healogics will further our mission of reaching and healing more people living with conditions that lead to chronic wounds.

For patients, VeinCare includes:

Endovenous laser treatment

Duplex ultrasound

For hospital partners, VeinCare includes:

Policies and procedures

Education and training provided to physicians and Center staff

Patient workflow

Coordinate staffing

Targeted marketing

Healogics vein ablation services are now being offered in addition to a number of other leading-edge treatments including negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. Contact us at VeinCare@healogics.com for more information.

