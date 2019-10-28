Healogics Kicks Off Week-Long Diabetes Awareness Campaign Designed to Educate Local Communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of November's Diabetes Awareness Month, Healogics®, the nation's wound healing expert, is proud to participate in a national diabetes awareness campaign October 28 through November 1. This campaign aims to raise awareness of early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Throughout the week, Wound Care Centers® across the country will dedicate their time to visiting local physician offices to provide important information that can help at-risk patients living with diabetes detect wounds earlier, receive better treatment options when wounds are discovered and avoid complications, such as infections, amputations and decreased quality of life.

"Through our partnerships with hospitals across the country, Healogics is improving access for people with wounds to find advanced wound care," said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer. "In support of November's Diabetes Awareness Month, we want to share a message of education, hope and healing in every community we serve."

An estimated 30.3 million people in the United States (9.4 percent of the population) have diabetes, including 7.2 million who are unaware they are living with the disease. The percentage of adults with diabetes increases with age, reaching a high of 25.2 percent among those aged 65 years or older. In addition to age, risk factors for diabetes include diet, activity level, obesity and heredity. High blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune systems issues, nerve damage and infection may contribute to a diabetic foot ulcer.

With America's diabetic population expected to nearly double by 2030, it is important that communities understand the risks and know the facts associated with diabetic foot ulcers. Approximately 25 percent of people living with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer, including the two million who are suffering from one right now. As many as 40 percent of those with a healed diabetic foot ulcer will develop a new ulcer within a year. Diabetes is the leading cause of limb loss, accounting for 65,000 amputations annually. Of the patients who have undergone one amputation, 55 percent will require amputation on the second leg. An amputation results in decreased quality of life, increased medical costs and a significantly higher risk of mortality. Within two to three years of an amputation, nearly fifty percent of patients will die.

Early detection and intervention can help to mitigate the possibility of limb loss. Healogics recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

Stop smoking immediately

Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)

Daily self-inspections of the feet, or have a family member perform the inspection

Regular care of the feet including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses

Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising on a regular basis

Proper wound care is imperative to healing diabetic foot ulcers. Each of Healogics Wound Care Centers offer a number of leading-edge treatments including Total Contact Casting (TCC), Negative Pressure Wound Therapy and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. These specialized therapies can aid in wound closure, new tissue growth, wound tissue regeneration and much more.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

