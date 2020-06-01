Healogics® Sponsors Seventh Annual Wound Care Awareness Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care services, is proud to sponsor the seventh annual Wound Care Awareness Week from June 1 to June 5, 2020. Healogics team members across the U.S. will raise awareness of chronic wounds and advanced wound care. There are over 6.7 million people suffering from chronic wounds across the country and this week is an opportunity to increase awareness to this large underserved community.

"Wound Care Awareness is a chance for us to educate patients, caregivers and physicians about chronic wounds and advanced treatment options," said Allan Woodward, President, Healogics Hospital and Physician Services. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to other healthcare services has been limited, a vast majority of Healogics Wound Care Centers® remained opened, deemed an essential service. By raising awareness of the impact of chronic wounds, we can help change lives."

Wound Care Awareness was established by Healogics in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wound epidemic and the nearly seven million Americans currently living with non-healing wounds. The prevalence of chronic wounds is growing in tandem with an aging population and increasing rates of diseases such as diabetes and peripheral arterial disease, as well as conditions like obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of affected limbs.

"Healogics data shows that patients with wounds that do not receive care at a wound center are twenty times more likely to end up in the emergency department or be admitted to the hospital," stated Bridgette McGrath, Healogics Chief Clinical and Operations Officer. "When you consider 1 in 4 families has a family member with a chronic wound, you recognize the prevalence of people that are suffering with a non-healing wound. Wound Care Awareness is the perfect time to highlight the treatment options available at our Wound Care Centers for patients living with non-healing wounds."

Please visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about chronic wounds, hear from patients who have benefited from advanced wound care and to find a Wound Care Center® near you.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative, evidence-based treatments for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

