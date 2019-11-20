HealPros and Avēsis form partnership to help diabetic members obtain care

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealPros, a leading provider of in-home diabetic retinal exams, has partnered with Avēsis, a Guardian Company, to bring preventative screenings direct to their member's homes. Understanding that not all members can get to their provider's office to obtain care, Avēsis – an eye care, dental and hearing company serving approximately 8.5 million members - will begin to offer diabetic retinal screenings, administered by HealPros, at the member's home beginning in December.

With over 30 million people in the US with diabetes and 25.5% over the age of 65,[1] obtaining the proper care for these members is more critical than ever. Those with diabetes are at a higher risk of vision loss or even blindness.

Unfortunately, providers have historically found it difficult to motivate members to complete preventative screenings, especially for diabetic retinopathy. Because this condition is considered potentially preventable and reversable if managed, routine retinal screenings, education and patient compliance is key but can be difficult if the members do not have the ability to travel to an eye care specialist.

"By partnering with HealPros, we will provide much needed diabetic retinal screenings direct to our members in the comfort of their own home," said Dr. Daniel Levy, Chief Optometric Officer at Avēsis, a Guardian Company. "Additionally, we are aiding our health plan partners in their ability to case manage folks who are non-ambulatory and at higher risk of retinopathy, which can lead to blindness."

HealPros mobile technologists are fully trained salaried employees equipped with retinal imaging equipment high in image quality. Appointments are in the member's home aiding members where leaving the home is not an option. This convenient access to screenings improves outcomes and quality of life for the member.

Adds Levy: "As a company focused on comprehensive eye care, it is important to us that we provide our members with professional services that will help in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy and other health conditions that can impair the visual pathway. Our members' care is critical to not only ocular health outcomes but overall health outcome success."

About HealPros

HealPros supports national health plans and providers in closing critical care gaps associated with diabetic retinal exams, as well as hemoglobin A1c, microalbumin, and colorectal cancer. Recognizing that the biggest barrier to preventative screenings is logistical, HealPros launched the industry's first fully mobile solution, bringing state-of-the-art DRE and test kits to the member's home. Our innovative model has been proven to help health plans close non-compliant gaps in care that drive down HEDIS® scores and STAR ratings.

Contact

Ginny Okada info@healpros.com 404-434-9019

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Dept of Health and Human Services; 2017

SOURCE HealPros

Related Links

http://www.healpros.com

