Health & Wellness Company, TerpNutrition, Disrupts the Market with Hemp Based Recovery Line

Co-founder Loda suffered from two herniated discs at the age of 21, which caused her a tremendous amount of pain. Doctors said that she would be dependent on painkillers for the rest of her life and that she would never lift weights again. During this time, co-founder Pasquel discovered the incredible benefits of CBD and started incorporating it into his nightly routine. After seeing such promising results when it came to Pasquel's sleeping problems, Loda started trying CBD for herself. After just one week, Loda felt less pain and started her transition away from pharmaceutical drugs. Fast forward 5 years, Loda has become pain free and is preparing for her 3rd NPC Bikini Competition. In addition to running TerpNutrition and competing, Loda is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and has helped thousands of women around the world reach their physical, mental, and emotional goals.

"With TerpNutrition, I want to help athletes and active adults see CBD as a primary recovery product," said Loda. "I know CBD alone is not going to bring maximum health, but it has helped my back tremendously and should be an essential part of a well-rounded healthy lifestyle.''

Focused on promoting the science behind full spectrum healing, also known as the entourage effect, TerpNutrition's recovery line includes:

Daily Drops - Developed to help with overall inflammation while promoting daily wellness, our Daily Drops also include USDA Organic MCT Oil and USDA Organic Vanilla.

Nightly Drops - Formulated to increase relaxation, our all-natural custom terpene blend of Myrcene, Linalool, and Beta-Caryophyllene helps users fall asleep faster and stay asleep.

Recovery Cream - With 500mg of Full Spectrum CBD, our Recovery Cream was designed to target specific areas of discomfort and inflammation.

Daily Caps - A convenient solution that contains 750mg of CBD, as well as CBC, CBG, CBN, CBDV, and natural terpenes.

PuppSupps - Designed to help our furry friends enjoy the benefits of CBD with all- natural human-grade ingredients.

