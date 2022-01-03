Health-Ade Wants You To Keep The Happy In Happy Hour This Dry January

As people look for more non-alcoholic options, they are turning towards healthier beverages that feel celebratory, without compromising on taste or satisfaction. Enter Health-Ade Kombucha, a fermented, bubbly tea that's packed with probiotics and healthy acids, and flavored with organic, cold-pressed juice. Probiotics and healthy acids work to support overall gut health, and consumers are taking note, with the term "gut health" seeing a 600% increase in search volume in recent years (Google Trends, 2016-2021). There's a growing desire amongst the population to embrace gut health as a gateway to whole-body health, and people are looking for more food-based solutions to their belly problems. As people commemorate the new year and look for ways to improve overall health and wellness, Heath-Ade is a satisfying alternative for those looking for a bit of bubbly.

Consumers may be switching out their after-work cocktails for a more balanced lifestyle, but Health-Ade wants to keep the joy in happy hour and toast to a happy, healthy gut! Health-Ade is encouraging consumers to "Keep The Happy in Happy Hour" making this Dry January not about going without, but about treating yourself. Whether you incorporate Health-Ade Kombucha into your end-of-day routine or test out a delicious mocktail, there is something for everyone to enjoy at happy hour.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with belly benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand's beverages include a low sugar, refreshing kombucha made with fermented tea, and a re-defined soda made with cold-pressed juice, prebiotics, and more. Health-Ade beverages are delicious sources for hydration, prebiotics, probiotics, healthy acids, and antioxidants that make you feel good from the inside out. Health-Ade's popular kombucha includes a line-up of full-flavored, approachable offerings crafted with the highest quality ingredients, like cold-pressed juice from organic produce. Brewed with care in sunny Los Angeles, the brand gained an instant cult following when they started selling their kombucha at the Brentwood Farmers' Market in 2012. Since then, Health-Ade has expanded to over 50,000 stores in North America, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, and is offered in 16oz bottles (MSRP: $3.99), 64oz Growlers (MRSP: $13.99) and 8oz 4 packs (MSRP: $9.99). Health-Ade's growing roster of 16 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, vegan, and raw, and always free of anything engineered.

