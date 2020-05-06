Health and Wellness Company Launches Pre-IPO Funding Round with Brokers Crowdfunder.com

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Pack Organics is excited to announce that it has closed its initial friends-and-family fundraising round and has now launched its pre-IPO funding round in partnership with Crowdfunder.com, with the aim of raising $4 million.

Life Pack Organics was founded by Robert Sarzo Jr and James LaBrie in 2018. The cofounders are friends and also fathers, with seven children between them. Of their children, three struggle with ADHD and two participate in high-level athletics, which means sports injuries are not uncommon in their households. The two fathers had explored a range of natural remedies and eventually discovered the health benefits of hemp CBD. As they began using CBD products to help their children, they observed incredible results.

"Jimmy and I share one crucial interest: we put our families first," says co-founder and CEO Robert Sarzo Jr. "Seeing the life-changing benefits CBD use had for our children, inspired us to create a natural CBD product that would be beneficial for both children and adults alike."

The proprietary CBD powder blend developed by Sarzo and LaBrie is tasteless, easy to drink, and dissolves in seconds into any beverage, hot or cold.

During the current pandemic crisis, Life Pack Organics products can also be a great line of defense as an immunity booster. The 100% vegan, organic products contains all-natural ingredients with crucial vitamins and powerful herbs that boost the immune system including: 1000 mg of Vitamins C, B12, turmeric, folic acid, prebiotics and 30 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per serving.

About LPO

Life Pack Organics is a Los Angeles-based health & wellness company specializing in science-based organic products infused with broad-spectrum CBD with Zero THC. Life Pack Organics products can be beneficial in sports recovery, pain relief, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and used in promoting an overall healthy lifestyle. Life Pack Organics is at the forefront of the CBD revolution with their Single Serving Stick Packs by providing an easy and convenient way to get your daily dose of nutrients.

