Health and Wellness Food Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Evolving Opportunities with Archer Daniels Midland Co. & Danone SA - Technavio

Aug 31, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market size is expected to grow by USD 362.15 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 8.27% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for the health and wellness food market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing importance of organic food over inorganic food products will facilitate the health and wellness food market growth in Europe over the forecast period - For more highlights on the regional segment: Request a FREE sample report
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Health and Wellness Food Market Analysis Report by Product (Naturally health food, Functional food, BFY food, Organic food, and Food intolerance products), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
The health and wellness food market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as prioritizing the organic food segment to compete in the market.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers health and wellness products for the food market such as BPL1 Probiotics, HT BPL1 Postbiotics, and Cardio-Aid.
- Danone SA - The company offers health and wellness product brands for the food market such as Silk, OIKOS, and Delight.
- Dean Foods Co. - The company offers health and wellness product brands for the food market such as Dairy Pure, Tuscan, and TruMoo.
- General Mills Inc. - The company offers health and wellness product brands for the food market such as Yoki, Helper, and Old El Paso.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company offers health and wellness product brands for the food market such as Centrum, Caltrate, and Emergen C.
- Driver -The health and wellness food market is driven by the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits.
- Trends - In addition, the adoption of prebiotic and probiotic food is anticipated to boost the growth of the health and wellness food market.
- Challenges - The factors such as the high cost of health and wellness food may impede the market growth.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- Naturally healthy food - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Functional food - size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFY food - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic food - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food intolerance products - size and forecast 2020-2025
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
The competitive scenario provided in the Health and Wellness Food Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Health and Wellness Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 362.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples Market" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Naturally health food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Functional food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: BFY food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Organic food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Food intolerance products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 56: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Danone SA
- Exhibit 60: Danone SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Danone SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Danone SA - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Danone SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Danone SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Dean Foods Co.
- Exhibit 65: Dean Foods Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Dean Foods Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Dean Foods Co. - Key offerings
- 11.6 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 68: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Exhibit 72: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
- 11.8 Kellogg Co.
- Exhibit 77: Kellogg Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Kellogg Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Mondelez International Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 86: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 89: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 11.11 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 91: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
