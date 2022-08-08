Health and Wellness Food Market size to grow by USD 362.15 Bn, 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global Health and Wellness Food Market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

General Mills Inc .

. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for foods promoting health and wellbeing are the UK and France. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, the growth of the health and wellness food market in Europe would be facilitated by the increasing preference for organic food over inorganic food items.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Health and Wellness Food Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Buy Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The naturally healthy food category will significantly increase its market share in the health and wellness food market. Natural foods are more widely consumed now than ever before because of their added health advantages. The lack of such regulations and certifications, combined with the rising demand for healthy food, has helped attract more vendors, resulting in the market's rapid growth.

However, the food regulatory authorities are not currently engaged in rulemaking to establish a formal definition and policy for the use of "natural" in human food labeling.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

One of the main drivers of the growth of the health and wellness food market is the rising number of people who are changing their eating habits, adopting a healthy nutritional diet, and leading active lifestyles. Global awareness of the value of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and physical activity is growing, which is crucial for the development of the industry under consideration.

Nutritional diets have been associated with mental, physical, and emotional well-being, and the absence of such balanced diets can result in illnesses and bad health. The demand for nutrient-rich food is rising as a result. Although factors such as the high cost of health and wellness food may impede the market growth.

Health and Wellness Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 362.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Naturally healthy food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Naturally healthy food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Naturally healthy food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Functional food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: BFY food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Organic food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Food intolerance products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 56: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

11.4 Danone SA

Exhibit 60: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Danone SA - Segment focus

11.5 Dean Foods Co.

Exhibit 65: Dean Foods Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Dean Foods Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Dean Foods Co. - Key offerings

11.6 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 68: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 69: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 72: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 75: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 77: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

11.9 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 81: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 86: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 87: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 89: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Nestle SA - Segment focus

11.11 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 91: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

