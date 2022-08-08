Health and Wellness Food Market size to grow by USD 362.15 Bn, 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe - Technavio

Aug 08, 2022, 01:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Health and Wellness Food Market", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (naturally healthy food, functional food, BFY food, organic food, and food intolerance products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The market for health and wellness foods is expanding mostly due to the rising popularity of healthy eating habits, while some issues, such as their high price, may restrain this growth.
Global Health and Wellness Food Market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Dean Foods Co.
- General Mills Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Europe will account for 33% of market growth. The two biggest markets in Europe for foods promoting health and wellbeing are the UK and France. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the forecast period, the growth of the health and wellness food market in Europe would be facilitated by the increasing preference for organic food over inorganic food items.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Health and Wellness Food Market during the forecast period.
The naturally healthy food category will significantly increase its market share in the health and wellness food market. Natural foods are more widely consumed now than ever before because of their added health advantages. The lack of such regulations and certifications, combined with the rising demand for healthy food, has helped attract more vendors, resulting in the market's rapid growth.
However, the food regulatory authorities are not currently engaged in rulemaking to establish a formal definition and policy for the use of "natural" in human food labeling.
One of the main drivers of the growth of the health and wellness food market is the rising number of people who are changing their eating habits, adopting a healthy nutritional diet, and leading active lifestyles. Global awareness of the value of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and physical activity is growing, which is crucial for the development of the industry under consideration.
Nutritional diets have been associated with mental, physical, and emotional well-being, and the absence of such balanced diets can result in illnesses and bad health. The demand for nutrient-rich food is rising as a result. Although factors such as the high cost of health and wellness food may impede the market growth.
|
Health and Wellness Food Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 362.15 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.14
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
