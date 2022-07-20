Health and Wellness Market size to grow by USD 1.39 trillion, Market Research Insights highlight increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs as a Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Health and Wellness Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.16% at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, wellness tourism, fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America)Read Sample Report.

Health and Wellness Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. 

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Bayer AG
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Core Health and Fitness LLC
  • Danone SA
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.
  • Nestle SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd.
  • The Procter and Gamble Co. 

During the forecast period, APAC will account for 34% of market growth. The largest market in APAC for health and wellness is China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Moreover, the expansion of the health and wellness market in APAC will be facilitated by the rising demand for wellness tourism in the area and government programs that support wellness tourism.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, Germany, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Health and Wellness Market during the forecast period.  

The health and wellness market share growth in the beauty and personal care products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The size of the worldwide beauty and personal care market has increased as a result of the rise of online beauty and personal care retail stores like Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. (Nykaa) in India. The expansion of the consumer base has also been influenced by the rising desire for organic and natural beauty and personal care products.

  • Segmentation by Type
    • Beauty and Personal care
    • Health and wellness food
    • Wellness tourism
  • Segmentation by Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Health and Wellness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.39 tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                2.2 Market Characteristics      

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.3 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis for hotels, restaurants, and leisure

                                2.3.1 Inputs

                                2.3.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.3.3 Operations

                                2.3.5 Marketing and sales 

                                2.3.6 Service 

                                Support activities 

                                Innovations 

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                4.7 Market condition

                                Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product               

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Beauty and personal care products
  • Health and wellness food
  • Wellness tourism
  • Fitness equipment
  • Preventive and personalized health

Here health and wellness food has shown the maximum growth while personal care products, wellness tourism, fitness equipment and personalised health have the lowest growth.

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Product    

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

                5.3 Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025   

Exhibit 17:  Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 18:  Beauty and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4 Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                                Exhibit 19:  Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 20:  Health and wellness food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                                Exhibit 21:  Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 22:  Wellness tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.6 Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025    

                                Exhibit 23:  Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 24:  Fitness equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.7 Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025  

Exhibit 25:  Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 26:  Preventive and personalized health - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Product    

                                Exhibit 27:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                The regions covered in the report are: 

  • North America 
  • Europe 
  • APAC 
  • South America 
  • MEA 

                North America was the largest region of the market in 2020

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                Exhibit 29:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 30:  Geographic comparison

                7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 31:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 32:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 33:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 34:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                                Exhibit 35:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 36:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 37:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 38:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 39:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 40:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

                7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Increasing emphasis on promotion of health and wellness activities and programs

8.1.2 Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions

                                8.1.3 Rising number of new product launches in market

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Frequent product recalls

                                8.2.2 Lack of cost transparency and value-based payments

                                8.2.3 High degree of disorganization, price instability, and lack of skilled manpower

                                Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                 8.3.1 Growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas

8.3.2 Rising demand for organic, eco-friendly, clean-labeled, and sustainable health and wellness products

8.3.3 Growing number of distribution deals, technological associations, collaborations, and acquisitions

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                                Exhibit 44:  Vendor landscape

                9.1 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 45:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 46:  Industry risks

                9.2 Competitive Lanscape      

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 47:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Bayer AG             

                                Exhibit 49:  Bayer AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 50:  Bayer AG - Business segments

                                Exhibit 51:  Bayer AG – Key news

                                Exhibit 52:  Bayer AG - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 53:  Bayer AG - Segment focus

                10.4 Beiersdorf AG    

                                Exhibit 54:  Beiersdorf AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 55:  Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

                                Exhibit 56:  Beiersdorf AG – Key news

                                Exhibit 57:  Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 58:  Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

                10.5 Core Health and Fitness LLC         

                                Exhibit 59:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61:  Core Health and Fitness LLC - Key offerings

                10.6 Danone SA          

                                Exhibit 62:  Danone SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  Danone SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 64:  Danone SA – Key news

                                Exhibit 65:  Danone SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 66:  Danone SA - Segment focus

                10.7 General Mills Inc.              

                                Exhibit 67:  General Mills Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 68:  General Mills Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 69:  General Mills Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 70:  General Mills Inc. - Segment focus

                10.8 Johnson Health Tech Inc.               

                                Exhibit 71:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Overview

                                Exhibit 72:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 73:  Johnson Health Tech Inc.  - Key offerings

                10.9 Nestle SA             

                                Exhibit 74:  Nestle SA - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  Nestle SA - Business segments

                                Exhibit 76:  Nestle Sa – Key news

                                Exhibit 77:  Nestle SA - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 78:  Nestle SA - Segment focus

                10.10 PepsiCo Inc.     

                                Exhibit 79:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 80:  PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 81:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 82:  PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

                10.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd              

                                Exhibit 83:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 84:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. – Key news

                                Exhibit 85:  Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.      

                                Exhibit 86:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 87:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 88:  The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news

                                Exhibit 89:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 90:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 92: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 94: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

