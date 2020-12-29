Health And Wellness Pioneer Mother's Market & Kitchen Announces Plans For New Corona Del Mar Location, Opening Summer 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Market & Kitchen, a 40-year pioneer in the health food movement in Southern California, today announced that the market will open the doors to its newest location this summer in Corona del Mar. The 3021 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar location will mark the grocer's eleventh Southern California location (which includes nine existing markets, as well as Mother's Sunset Beach location which is slated to open June 2021.)

Like all Mother's Market locations, the new Corona del Mar location – which will share building occupancy with incoming CVS – will offer a full traditional grocery shop with the highest quality natural and organic food choices; fresh organic produce; organic juice bar and homemade ready-to-eat prepared meals, as well as a wellness section. The grocer also plans to offer a curated selection of specialty and local foods.

"We're excited to be a part of the Corona del Mar community and its walking village and will bring the community the highest quality organic produce and the best tasting ready-to-eat healthy meals," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen and CdM resident. "This smaller-format Mother's store will offer the most popular selection of all Mother's favorites to our CdM shoppers, and if by chance we do not have a customer's particular favorite in-stock, we will get it from our Costa Mesa store within 24 hours."

For updates on Mother's Market and Kitchen's new CdM location, text CdM to 66858.

About Mother's Market & Kitchen

Founded in 1978, Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce at unbeatable prices, healthy and delicious prepared foods, and a diverse and value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit www.MothersMarket.com.

