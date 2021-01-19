Health Canada Approves TheraLight Photobiomodulation Systems

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraLight, LLC, an international photomedicine company and leader in light therapy and photobiomodulation, today announced that Health Canada has approved the TheraLight 360 full body photobiomodulation system for use in Canada.

This approval issued through the Therapeutic Products Directorate of the Medical Devices Bureau of Health Canada includes the flagship TheraLight 360 system and the smaller TheraLight FIT system, which incorporate next generation light therapy technology for advanced pain relief and recovery.

TheraLight, LLC

"At TheraLight, our mission is dedicated to changing lives through the innovation of light based therapy solutions that enable treatments for a number of healthcare and wellness applications," stated Charles Vorwaller, President and CEO of TheraLight. "The Canadian approval of the TheraLight system supports our commitment to this mission and are significant steps forward in providing new access to treatments that will positively impact Canadian men and women and their quality of life. TheraLight is one of only two full body light therapy systems with Health Canada approval. Because of this we are excited to offer this technology to individuals and healthcare practices and clinics throughout Canada."

Photobiomodulation is a non-invasive and painless light based treatment used for pain management and inflammation reduction from conditions such as arthritis, tendonitis, and acute joint or muscle injuries. Instead of just treating symptoms that may provide temporary benefits, photobiomodulation is a superior treatment option because it provides energy to cells in the body that trigger a chemical response, resulting in the body to heal itself. Each TheraLight system utilizes red and near infrared light in four wavelengths, that deliver maximized treatment coverages so patients can receive the best results. Because of the unattended feature of the TheraLight system, each are simple to operate and do not require the manual operation like many other pain management devices.

According to Justin Vorwaller, MBA COO of Aspen Laser, "TheraLight is at the forefront of providing an alternative to many of the pharmaceutical solutions being given to patients for pain relief, health and wellness that often have side effects, and fuel the opioid problem in many countries. We believe that TheraLight has tremendous potential and opportunity in Canada, and is a great addition for any healthcare professional, whether experienced in light and laser therapy services or just starting out adding photobiomodulation to their practice."

To learn more about the TheraLight company and products, please visit www.theralight.com

About TheraLight, LLC:

TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty three years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support designed to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and is currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser ( www.aspenlaser.com ). For more information, please visit www.theralight.com

MEDIA CONTACT :

TheraLight, LLC

Dontrell Morrow

[email protected]

801-404-0955

SOURCE TheraLight, LLC