Health Canada Authorizes the Use of Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator for Acute Use at Home or in Healthcare Setting to Treat Adults Suffering from COVID-19 Long Haul Symptoms

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Canada recently authorized the Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator by the Center for Pain and Stress Research to treat symptoms in patients with COVID-19 Long Haul (long haulers). Long haulers experience a wide variety of after effects from the virus, including shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, headaches, brain fog, etc.

Vagal Nerve Stim Left Ear Vagal Nerve Stim Left Ear

New research which was presented at the annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases conference, strongly suggests the virus acts on the Vagus Nerve - the longest cranial nerve in the human body. Stimulation and treatment of this vital nerve is reported to provide relief for suffering long haulers.

Dolphin Vagal Nerve Therapy: Backed by Preliminary Research

This study reported "most long COVID subjects with vagus nerve dysfunction symptoms had a range of significant, clinically relevant, structural and functional alterations in their vagus nerve, including nerve thickening, trouble swallowing, and symptoms of impaired breathing. Our findings so far thus point at vagus nerve dysfunction as a central cause of COVID long-haul."

The vagus nerve runs from the brain into the body, communicates to the gut and other areas, controls relaxation, inflammation, and lowers the heart rate and blood pressure. Health Canada authorization states that the Dolphin Vagal Stimulation applied to the auricular branch of the vagus nerve (ABVN) is effective for those:

Who experience a worsening of long-haul symptoms such as anxiety, fatigue, pain, and brain fog

And for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief as assessed by their health care provider.

Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator™: Long-haul Symptom Management Made Simple

The Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator produces minute microcurrent impulses that gently relax muscles, calm the nervous system, and release endorphins. This recent authorization from Health Canada makes Dolphin VNS the only government-authorized COVID-19 long-haul therapy available to the public.

"Dolphin VNS therapy could be a promising therapy to combat the lingering adverse effects some patients experience with long-haul chronic symptomology," says company spokesperson Yulia Kramarenko, "It is a safe clinical procedure and an effective treatment for many long-haul symptoms." The conveniently applied Dolphin VNS enables a potentially life-changing intervention in any home or clinical setting with minimal training or supervision.

The Dolphin VNS Kit comes with a Dolphin device, Vagal Nerve Stimulation accessories, a protocol manual, and instructions for easy application. Dolphin VNS may be ordered directly from the company's website.

Testimonials

"I am amazed! This treatment has given me back some of the 'normal' that I had lost due to COVID. This technology is brilliant. Thank you." –J.A.

"This is my COVID Unit nurse. We've been doing VNS as part of her treatment for shoulder pain, and since her job is very stressful, the VNS relaxes her and sets the tone for her treatment. What has been interesting to see is that when she first came in, her voice would crackle, and she would gasp for breath. I didn't ask about it until after we did several treatments with the VNS. There was a marked improvement in the tone of her voice, and her breathing improved as well. She even said that her nurse co-workers had noticed an improvement in her health. Cool stuff, this VNS is…" – Sarah Chute, Massage Therapist.

Read more testimonials and learn more about VNS treatments by following Dolphin Neurostim™ on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Toll-free: 800.567-7246

http://www.dolphinMPS.com

SOURCE Center for Pain & Stress Research Ltd.