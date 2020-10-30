Health Care Crisis: Preventive Care Drops Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Reports Life Line Screening

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the coronavirus pandemic was hitting America in full force, people were encouraged to stay home unless necessary. Hospital visits were restricted and elective operations were put on hold. According to data from the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute , that has rippled out and affected preventive health care visits.

Data collected from millions of insurance claims shows why Americans are visiting the doctor — and in this case, what they're avoiding.

Vaccinations saw about a 60% drop while colonoscopies plummeted to a nearly all-time low. Other preventive visits that saw steep drops include contraceptives like IUDs and cancer screenings like mammograms, the latter of which fell 77% at the height of the pandemic.

The sharp drop in visits hasn't bounced back and doesn't look like it's going to. Many experts fear it will be a long time before we see preventive care appointments at pre-pandemic levels.

Stress is compounding the problem

Stress has been linked to a huge number of health issues . Continuously elevated stress levels can increase a person's risk of heart disease, weaken the immune system, increase blood pressure, affect the reproductive system, and cause severe headaches and migraines. In short, it may be one of the single biggest factors in determining a person's overall health.

Unfortunately, sources of stress are everywhere. The most obvious of these is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost people financially, closed schools, and isolated people more than ever. Combine all of these together and stress levels are bound to rise, leading to a sharp uptick in cases of depression and deteriorating mental health in many populations.

In the U.S., the upcoming election is also providing many people with unavoidable stress. Political arguments are never pleasant, but this particular election has been especially divisive. Families that have differing political opinions can find themselves fractured under the additional strain. Then there is the anxiety that comes with the election itself. Many people are heavily invested in the outcome of the election, and just the possibility of an unfavorable result is enough to cause them distress.

Why is preventive care so important?

While many people think of preventive care in terms of annual checkups and eye appointments, preventive tests can be literal lifesavers. There are many forms of cancer that don't produce any symptoms until they are much more advanced and difficult to treat. Many people don't exhibit any warning signs of a stroke until they have one. And 90% of the people who are prediabetic don't even know it.

Your health is important. Don't put it off.

Preventive care is the most important thing you can do to preserve and maintain your health. Don't put off essential appointments just because the need doesn't feel immediate. One test today can save you from severe consequences later.

