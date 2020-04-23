Health Care Faces Another Massive Challenge After COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Revel Health survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, reveals 66% of Americans have postponed or cancelled health care visits due to the COVID-19 crisis. Ten million Americans postponed and cancelled appointments for chronic health conditions including diabetes, heart attack, stroke and cancer.**

The implications of rapidly changing patient behavior cut across every sector of the healthcare system, including pharma. According to The Harris Poll COVID-19 tracker, nearly one-quarter of Americans (23%) would not go out to the pharmacy during government restrictions due to the novel coronavirus. Further, results from the Revel Health survey warns that health systems, clinics and doctors' offices will likely be overwhelmed as two-thirds of those who cancelled or postponed health care visits (67%) hope to reschedule care within a month of COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed.

The Revel Health survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Revel, a Minneapolis-based leading health action platform that uses data, analytics and smart tools to help clients move their members and patients to better health.

"The Harris Poll conducted for Revel reveals that as many as 10 million Americans are missing chronic health treatments including chemotherapy and radiation because of COVID-19," said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Revel. The study shows 6% of Americans postponing cancer screenings and 10% percent postponed specialist care for existing conditions such as diabetes and cancer. "The survey shows a shadow demand curve building on the horizon. Sixty-seven percent of patients plan to reschedule health visits within a month after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. There is no way the current system can handle the impending crush of patients anxiously awaiting an opportunity to see a healthcare professional. We have to transform how members and patients interact with and access healthcare services – and we have to do it fast," Fritz said.

Revel is using results from its Harris Poll survey, and The Harris Poll COVID-19 Tracker data, to help health plans and systems prepare for the next great challenge: the overwhelming number of delayed patient visits for everything from preventive annual checkups to critical care for life-threating symptoms and conditions. Revel built a proprietary platform, Revel Connect, which uses advanced analytics and AI to help the nation's largest health plans educate and transform the way members and patients utilize services and systems to manage their health.

"Revel is working with its clients to deploy proactive communications encouraging patients access to remote preventive care," said Sara Ratner, Revel senior vice president of government programs and strategic initiatives. "Telemedicine is just one example of a tool that can help maximize the number of patients who may be screened on a daily basis. We have to educate members on how to use and access telemedicine so when they need access to a health care professional, the first appointment or consultation may be conducted from home," Ratner said. Beyond telemedicine, Revel has launched a full array of programs during the COVID-19 crisis designed to engage patients and ensure they have access to healthcare professionals, enroll in prescription delivery services and take their medications, as prescribed, on a timely basis.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Revel Health from April 13-15, 2020 among 2,032 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

** Source: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045219 from U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: United States Frequently requested statistics for: United States. 250 million times 4 percent = 10 million.

About Revel

Revel is a healthcare technology company that is reinventing health engagement to make it better through its industry-leading health action platform, Revel Connect. Revel helps healthcare organizations connect with members and patients in a personalized way to build better healthcare consumer experiences, drive positive health action, and improve health outcomes. Follow Revel on Twitter and connect with us on LinkedIn . Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting us at Revel-Health.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

