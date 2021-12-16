Health Care Groups Release Drug Supply Chain Recommendations

New recommendations address pharmaceutical supply access and quality issues affecting the U.S. healthcare supply chain. Tweet this

The health care groups stated, "COVID-19 has magnified the dangers inherent in failing to address gaps and deficiencies in the pharmaceutical and medical supply chains. Supply chain disruptions can adversely impact patient care by delaying treatment or requiring patients to switch to less effective treatment regimens. Policymakers must do more to ensure a consistently safe, effective, and uninterrupted supply of quality medicines for patients in this country."

The organizations have long collaborated on recommendations for critical steps to improve our nation's supply chain and mitigate drug shortages, including a summit in July 2020 that examined the resilience of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain in light of the current state of global pharmaceutical manufacturing. The group is asking policymakers to implement a range of legislative and regulatory actions, including:

Incentivize the development and use of advanced manufacturing technology and develop new continuous manufacturing technology for critical drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients – recommendations include adopting and implementing technologies in domestic and foreign manufacturing facilities.

Improve the function, composition, and accessibility of the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile during public health emergencies.

Improve international cooperation and collaboration with foreign supply chain partners, including but not limited to foreign governments and manufacturers.

The full list of policy and marketplace recommendations can be accessed here.

SOURCE ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists)