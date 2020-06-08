Health care organizations issue joint framework to increase utilization of diabetes self-management education and support

CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven leading diabetes organizations issued a consensus report today highlighting the value of diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) services as part of comprehensive diabetes medical care. The report provides compelling evidence for the need for increased utilization of DSMES, four key times that DSMES is most beneficial, and specific recommendations for both clinicians and health systems to increase access to and participation in DSMES services.

"Evidence shows that DSMES can improve outcomes for people with diabetes, reduce costs to the health care system and slow an epidemic that continues to impact nearly one-third of Americans. We must make this service available to every single person with diabetes through a collaborative approach with payers, health systems, providers and the diabetes care team," said Kellie Antinori-Lent, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, BC-ADM, CDCES, president of the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). "We hope that through this consensus report and collaboration with our partners, we can encourage all stakeholders to do their part to implement specific practices to improve access to diabetes care and education."

"The American Diabetes Association is delighted to partner with ADCES and others in the development of this important document," said Mary de Groot, Ph.D., president of Health Care and Education for the American Diabetes Association (ADA). "As noted in the report, DSMES is critical to the care of people with diabetes in order to achieve improved medical outcomes and well-being. Overwhelming scientific evidence documents the key role that DSMES plays in guiding patients, families and providers in the intensive behaviors required to manage diabetes on a daily basis. Like diabetes itself, DSMES is an ongoing process of providing care across the life span."

Research highlighted in the report shows a lack of improvement in reaching ADA Standards of Medicare Care in Diabetes clinical target goals since 2005, despite advancements in medication and technology treatment modalities. However, DSMES has long-reaching clinical and psychosocial benefits leading to optimal clinical outcomes, including improved A1C when compared to usual care, reduced onset/worsening of diabetes-related complications, and enhanced quality of life and healthy coping strategies to decrease diabetes-related distress.

The report outlines four key times when health systems and providers should facilitate participation in DSMES: at diagnosis, annually and/or when not meeting treatment target, when complicating factors develop, and when transitions in life and care occur.

To reduce barriers to referral and access to DSMES, health payers, systems and care teams should expand awareness of innovative and nontraditional DSMES services, like those within patient-centered medical homes, community health centers, pharmacies, accountable care organizations, faith-based organizations and homes of people with diabetes. Additionally, technology-based services can further reduce barriers to services, including web-based programs, telehealth, mobile applications and remote monitoring.

The report "Diabetes Self-management Education and Support in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes: A Consensus Report" is available online June 8 in The Diabetes Educator and Diabetes Care and is co-authored by the American Diabetes Association, the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of PAs, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Pharmacists Association.

For a copy of the report or to setup an interview please reach out to Matt Eaton, Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists, at [email protected] or Daisy Diaz, American Diabetes Association, at [email protected].

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES supports an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact:



Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Matt Eaton, 312-601-4866, [email protected]





American Diabetes Association

Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807, [email protected]

SOURCE Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Related Links

http://DiabetesEducator.org

