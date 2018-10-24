Health Care Organizations Raised Over $12 Billion in FY 2017

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Donations to nonprofit hospitals and health care systems in the U.S. and Canada increased by $407 million during the 2017 fiscal year, totaling $12.082 billion, according to the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy's (AHP) annual Report on Giving.

"It is incredible that this year donors gave over $12 billion to support the missions of health care organizations," said Alice Ayres, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of AHP. "Their generosity will ensure that our health care organizations provide the very best care to communities across North America."

AHP's annual survey of gifts, pledges and grants shows total funds raised by health care institutions increased by 3 percent in the U.S. and 7 percent in Canada, to $10.437 billion and $1.645 billion respectively. Both numbers are the highest-ever totals for each country.

"Philanthropy has become a critical component of our ability to deliver the care we provide to our communities every day," said Randy Varju, MBA, FAHP, CFRE, Chief Development Officer and Foundation President of Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois and Wisconsin and chair of AHP's Board of Directors. "The Report on Giving is encouraging because these dollars accelerate ongoing projects and make new initiatives possible, leading to the best possible care for our patients."

Each dollar invested in philanthropy returns on average over four dollars in contributions to a hospital or health care organization. The median approximate return on investment (ROI) for Canadian organizations rose in FY 2017 to $4.18 from $4.07 in FY 2016. The median ROI for U.S. organizations decreased in FY 2017 to $4.03 from $4.06 in FY 2016. ROI measures effectiveness in fundraising, and the median ROI for both U.S. and Canadian organizations has topped $4.00 for the last four years.

"The strong ROI in North American health care philanthropy gives donors confidence that the hospitals and health care organizations they support are effective stewards of their generosity," said Jory Pritchard-Kerr, FAHP, Executive Director of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation in Ontario and a member of AHP's Board of Directors.

AHP has sponsored the annual Report on Giving since 1984 and released the 2018 Report on Giving for FY 2017 on November 16, 2018. The report includes information about the types of philanthropic programs that are most effective and factors that propel high performing health care development organizations. To learn more about the Report on Giving or view of a list of participants from this year's survey, visit www.ahp.org/reportongiving.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 2,200 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally. To learn more, visit www.ahp.org.

