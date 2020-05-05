Health Care Service Corporation Names Maurice Smith New Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced today that its Board of Directors has named current president, Maurice Smith, as chief executive officer and president, effective June 1, 2020. At that time, David Lesar, will step down as the company's interim CEO; he will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am pleased that Maurice will lead HCSC at this critical time for the company and our country as we continue to work through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Lesar. "Maurice has deep industry experience and a proven track record of strong leadership, and he recognizes the challenges we must confront, and the opportunities we have now to advance our purpose. The Board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the HCSC team to ensure a continued success in simplifying the health care experience and helping people achieve their health care goals."

"I am honored to lead HCSC, a company that for more than 90 years has focused on innovation, execution — and through the dedication of our nearly 24,000 employees — helped expand access to quality, cost-effective health care to all Americans," said Maurice Smith. "We will continue to take action to focus and execute on a strategy that will propel this exciting and innovative company into the next phase of its evolution, while providing long-term value to customers, medical and other health care providers, employees and other partners in the dynamic health care industry."

Maurice joined HCSC nearly 27 years ago as an intern. Since that time, he worked in many functions at HCSC assuming increased responsibility, excelling in each position and demonstrating solid strategic leadership. Prior to being named president of HCSC, Maurice was president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois where he was responsible for the overall strategic direction for Illinois health plan including the organization's long-term growth strategy, planning and performance.

Maurice brings a broad perspective and deep understanding of the industry having held many senior financial management roles, including head of corporate transactions and investment strategies. He also oversaw HCSC's subsidiaries and served as the Chairman of Dearborn National Life Insurance Company.

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fifth largest health insurer overall, with nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

