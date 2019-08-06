Health Carousel Climbs the List of Largest Staffing Firms - Again

"This year's report is the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the industry's competitive landscape and market share," said Barry Asin, President of SIA. "The 157 companies in this year's report generated a combined revenue of $90.2 billion and had an estimated 61% of the market."

Health Carousel was ranked at 119 in 2017, 96 in 2018, and 82 in 2019 – a 14 position jump year over year. The company was also recognized in 2018 as the 9th Fastest-Growing Healthcare Staffing Firm by Staffing Industry Analysts.

"We do far more than provide ethereal facilities across the U.S. with long-term workforce development, short term staffing, and flexible physician and advanced practice staffing," said Bill DeVille , Chief Executive Officer of Health Carousel. "We improve lives and make healthcare work better, and together with our internal employees, healthcare professionals, clients and business partners, we are making that happen every day across the United States. We've already impacted the lives of over 1MM patients, and yet, we know we are just getting started."

About Health Carousel

Health Carousel is committed to working with world-class healthcare facilities across the country, providing rewarding assignments for Registered Nurses, Physicians, Allied Health Professionals, and Advanced Practice Professionals , and aggressively attracting the best internal talent for our brands across a wide range of industries and specialties, at all career levels.

Learn more about why we do what we do , and explore career opportunities at www.healthcarousel.com .

