Health Carousel Locum Network Launches to Meet Surging Demand for Healthcare Providers Amid COVID-19, Offering Full Suite of Specialties and Nationwide Coverage

CINCINNATI, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Carousel has launched the Health Carousel Locum Network (HCLN) to deliver easier, faster access to a nationwide network of highly qualified physician and advanced practice providers. The Health Carousel Locum Network now delivers a full suite of locum tenens specialties to help healthcare facilities respond to the growing needs brought on by COVID-19.

"I am proud that the combined HCLN offering positions us as a top 15 locum tenens agency in the U.S.," said Stacey Stanley, President of Locum Tenens at Health Carousel. "HCLN will provide facilities the resources and scale of a large agency while not losing sight of our roots of delivering the white-glove service our customers expect."

The Health Carousel Locum Network will provide clients with a more simplified process to access physicians and advance practice practitioners across three specialized recruiting brands — Lucidity Direct, NEXTLocums and Onyx M.D. Clients will partner with an experienced relationship manager backed by dedicated specialty recruiting teams to address hard-to-fill assignments, with best in class credentialing and onboarding programs. HCLN is the result of four acquisitions executed since 2015 that are now coming together to more effectively meet the needs of healthcare systems nationwide.

The network's technology-enabled experience, specialty focus, and dedication to customer service have created a deep bench of highly qualified providers. The company's latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) research shows more than 95% of healthcare providers said that they would recommend working with Health Carousel.

"Now more than ever, our strategy is guided by our purpose: to improve lives and make healthcare work better," said Bill DeVille, CEO of Health Carousel. "To deliver on that, we partner very closely with our clients and healthcare providers to design solutions to meet their needs. This is an important effort to meet the escalating needs for high-quality patient care that our country is facing."

Health Carousel has already impacted the lives of over 2 million patients by providing healthcare facilities across the U.S. with consultative, insight-driven workforce development, and flexible short-term physician and advanced practice staffing solutions.

The Health Carousel Locum Network is a division of Health Carousel, a total talent management company offering world-class healthcare staffing, workforce management and clinical solutions. We bring together the benefits of multiple unique recruiting brands and robust partner networks to provide clients with the most qualified healthcare providers in the industry. Our suite of innovative and customizable workforce solutions streamline & simplify the entire workforce planning process so our clients can deliver the best patient care possible.

Learn more about why we do what we do and explore more at www.healthcarousel.com .

