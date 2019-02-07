Health Catalyst Congratulates Thibodaux Regional Medical Center on Winning National Patient Safety Innovation Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. a leader in next-generation data, analytics, and decision support, today congratulated Louisiana's Thibodaux Regional Medical Center on being named the Top Innovation winner in the first annual Patient Safety & Quality Healthcare (PSQH) Innovation Award. The new awards program recognizes healthcare organizations that overcome quality improvement challenges related to patient safety.

Thibodaux Regional, a 180-bed regional medical center with more than 1,200 employees and 250 physicians on its medical staff, was given the top honors for its work in transforming its orthopedic care processes, especially around total hip (THA) and total knee (TKA) arthroplasty. THA and TKA are the most prevalent surgeries for Medicare patients in the United States, with more than 400,000 cases in 2014 at a cost of more than $7 billion annually for hospitalization.

The first annual PSQH Innovation Awards recognize healthcare organizations who have overcome quality improvement challenges. Organizations receiving honorable mentions in the awards program were Intermountain Healthcare, in Salt Lake City; University of Kansas Health System, in Kansas City; Jersey Community Hospital, in Jerseyville, IL; and Seattle Children's Hospital, in Seattle.

In recognizing Thibodaux Regional, judges from PSQH cited the organization's use of its previously implemented enterprise data warehouse and broad suite of analytics applications to identify opportunities for improvement, resulting in a 76.5 percent relative reduction in the complication rate for total hip and knee replacements while achieving more than $815,000 in cost savings in less than two years. Additional results lauded by PSQH included:

38.5 percent relative reduction in length of stay (LOS) for patients with total hip replacements

23.3 percent relative reduction in LOS for patients with total knee replacements, due to improved patient education, early mobilization, and decreased use of opioids

Consistently high levels of patient satisfaction

"As the population continues to age overall and more individuals reach retirement age, total hip and knee replacement surgeries are expected to grow rapidly," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "The significant, measurable improvements, both clinically and financially, that Thibodaux Regional achieved shows how data and analytics can be used to rework processes and workflows to drive consistency, reduce variation and waste, and ultimately create a better patient experience from beginning to end."

A Care Transformation Orthopedic Team was formed at Thibodaux Regional to research evidence-based best practices across multiple disciplines and evaluated various strategies to improve patient safety, reduce complication rates and strengthen patient education. Once its transformation adjustments were in place, the team used its analytics application to provide near-real-time data, creating valuable insights into complication rates, average variable cost, LOS, compliance with its newly defined pre- and post-operative processes, and patient satisfaction. The surgical team could immediately see the impact of their work on outcomes, which increased stakeholder commitment and willingness to change.

The Care Transformation Orthopedic Team is now exploring additional opportunities to decrease costs in the operating room, including development of a new initiative called WellFit that integrates medical care with wellness to give participants the highest-quality, most-active lifestyle possible to optimize the participant's strengths while lowering medical risks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information contact:

Todd Stein

Amendola Communications

510-417-0612

tstein@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Related Links

http://www.healthcatalyst.com

