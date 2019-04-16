Health Catalyst Enters Asia Pacific Market Through Partnership with Fullerton Health

SINGAPORE, and SALT LAKE CITY, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Healthcare Corporation Limited ("Fullerton Health"), a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform in the Asia Pacific region with a proven track record of providing clients with seamless service offerings through customized healthcare management and administration, has partnered with Health Catalyst, Inc., a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. The partnership aims to develop a strategic plan that leverages greater use of data.

In the Asia Pacific, where two-thirds of the world's population lives, many face unmet health needs due to access and affordability. Through the company's more than 500 owned medical facilities and a global network of healthcare providers, Fullerton Health offers accessible and affordable care in the eight markets they service and beyond.

"Governments, corporations and insurers are increasingly focused on outcomes-based and managed care. At Fullerton Health, we are committed to building a patient-centric system that empowers informed decisions while creating value for stakeholders. We recognized that greater use of analytics is key to our commitment and chose to partner with Health Catalyst for success," said David Sin, Group President of Fullerton Health.

"Already a healthcare innovation pioneer, we believe in harnessing technology and data to enable on-demand aggregation, providing cost-effective management of healthcare services while meeting patients' needs," continued Mr. Sin. "Our technology enables us to improve business performance and efficiency, which in turn creates cost-savings for our patients and clients. Healthcare analytics is a key business driver for both organisations as we find effective ways to drive value. Partnering with Health Catalyst enables us to leverage our data to deepen our understanding of the diverse needs across the Asia Pacific. Together, both orgnisations will co-create a healthcare analytics approach specific to Asian healthcare systems which uses our local data, guided by Health Catalyst's expert capabilities."

Health Catalyst will assess Fullerton Health's capabilities to design a comprehensive future-focused strategic plan for data analytics. This will help drive improved outcomes across all stakeholders, from the business to the patient, in all markets that the company operates.

"We at Health Catalyst are honored to partner with and support our colleagues at Fullerton Health in their important work, all focused on providing extraordinary, data-informed care," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We hope to support Fullerton Health over the long term in much the same way we strive to support our other clients. We appreciate this opportunity to work with Fullerton Health."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Our customers leverage our cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records, and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as our analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. We envision a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed. Learn more at www.healthcatalyst.com.

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform. Founded in Singapore in 2011, today the Company serves clients through over 500 healthcare facilities and a large global network of healthcare providers across eight markets in Asia Pacific. Fullerton Health's value proposition is the integration of healthcare service offerings with customized management and advisory capabilities, in line with its purpose to deliver affordable and accessible care for all in Asia Pacific. For more information on Fullerton Health, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.com/.

