Health Catalyst Launches Application to Overcome Performance Data Fragmentation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, announced that it will be offering a comprehensive quality measures solution that combines its Data Operating System (DOS™) with a scalable measures application designed to improve provider quality measurement.

This solution is focused on Able Health, which was acquired by Health Catalyst in February 2020, and bolsters Health Catalyst's existing Quality & Regulatory Measures capabilities to provide clients with one comprehensive quality performance system by combining complete data from DOS with complete measures, visualizations, and workflows (i.e., monitor, improve and submit to payers) into one product. Focusing on quality performance is as important as ever in a post-COVID-19 world. Able Health supports high-quality outpatient care designed to prevent and control chronic conditions, including those that can lead to poor inpatient outcomes in COVID-19 patients when present or uncontrolled.

Rachel Katz, Senior Vice President for Able Health Product Solutions, said, "In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to learn about the chronic conditions leading to problematic outcomes for patients. We think of Able Health as a preventative solution; our efforts have been inspired from the belief that 'an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure'."

"Ultimately, the combined Health Catalyst DOS and Able Health offering will further reduce the administrative burden of quality reporting, allowing care teams to focus on patient care. This is key to making value-based care work for providers and patients," Ms. Katz continued.

The Able Health application will be progressively integrated with DOS in various stages, with full integration anticipated in early 2021. The first phase of integration will focus primarily on making integrated claims and clinical data in DOS available to the Able Health measures engine and application. Clients will be able to compute any of the hundreds of measures in Able Health's catalog. Later stages of integration will focus on integrating computed measures with other applications in the DOS ecosystem.

"We are excited that through the integration of Able Health's capabilities with our DOS platform, we can more effectively support our clients in creating an end-to-end quality measures solution – all the way from data source to measures submission, and everything in between," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Powered by DOS, Able Health's measures engine will provide meaningful value to our clients by relieving the massive burden of managing regulatory measures."

Eric Just, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Suite Business at Health Catalyst added, "Our DOS platform's integration of vast sources of claims and clinical data is perfectly complemented by the breadth of Able Health's measures library and comprehensive application. We are thrilled with the value this will deliver to our clients by creating massive efficiencies in monitoring quality performance, identifying meaningful outcomes improvement opportunities, and providing submission capabilities for both commercial payers and Medicare."

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial and operational improvements.

