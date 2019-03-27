Health Catalyst Receives Top Marks for Healthcare Analytics in Chilmark Research Report

Health Catalyst was one of only two vendors to earn an "A" in both of the report's measured categories -- "product capabilities" and "market execution." Vendors' product capabilities were graded based on their ability to satisfy 17 measures of analytics functionality, ranging from the scope of their applications to their support for analysts and developers. Companies were also assigned a grade for market execution, measured by their success in delivering "market vision, extensibility and engagement, complimentary services, and market momentum."

Overall, Chilmark found that Health Catalyst's analytics applications "for hospitals and health systems are a strong and stronger alternative to the offerings of the hospital EHR vendors." Moreover, Health Catalyst "is moving more quickly than other vendors to make AI and (machine learning) both relevant and usable for rank and file healthcare developers," the report said.

"Healthcare organizations today are challenged to understand which companies are best-positioned to enable their success across a variety of analytics-enabled initiatives, including clinical, financial, and operational priorities," said Health Catalyst CEO Dan Burton. "Chilmark's market research is a helpful aid in this regard, and we are excited to be recognized as a leader among the analytics firms profiled. Health Catalyst's data platform, analytics application suites, and professional services expertise have supported our clients' efforts to achieve measurable clinical, financial and operational improvement. We continue to be centrally focused on helping our clients achieve this measurable improvement."

Democratizing AI; driving analytics into workflow

In determining Health Catalyst's product capability grade, Chilmark applauded the company for rolling out a number of recent enhancements to its core Data Operating System (DOS™). Recent product enhancements noted in the report include the ability to develop and publish AI-based models in DOS for reuse or modification for new purposes, "lowering the skill barrier to the use of AI." The report also highlighted three recently released new analytics applications: Population Builder, which "enables users, including non-technical users, to create, manage and publish patient/member cohorts and registries that can be used and reused by DOS applications;" the Patient Safety Surveillance System, which leverages natural language processing (NLP) and predictive analytics "to identify patients at greatest risk for an adverse event;" and Leading Wisely, which provides "a user-configurable set of clinical quality dashboards with benchmarks that also supports notifications."

Chilmark also noted Health Catalyst's ability to embed the output of analytics applications directly into workflow applications such as the EHR.

In determining Health Catalyst's market execution grade, Chilmark highlighted the company's practice of incenting its sales team based on customers' ability to generate measurable outcomes using its products and services. The report also called out Health Catalyst's recent launch of a new Life Sciences division, and its market expansion beyond provider and payer organizations into serving employer-facing primary care providers.

The Chilmark 2019 Healthcare Provider Analytics Market Trends Report is available at https://www.chilmarkresearch.com/chilmark_report/2019-healthcare-provider-analytics-market-trends-report/

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a next-generation data, analytics, and decision-support company, committed to being a catalyst for massive, sustained improvements in healthcare outcomes. We are the leaders in a new era of advanced predictive analytics for population health and value-based care with a suite of machine learning-driven solutions, decades of outcomes improvement expertise, and an unparalleled ability to unleash and integrate data from across the healthcare ecosystem. Our Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS™)—a next-generation data warehouse and application development platform powered by data from more than 100 million patients, and encompassing over 1 trillion facts—helps improve quality, add efficiency and lower costs for organizations ranging from the largest US health system to forward-thinking physician practices. Our technology and professional services can help you keep patients engaged and healthy in their homes, communities, and workplaces, and we can help you optimize care delivery to those patients when it becomes necessary. We are grateful to be recognized by Fortune, Gallup, Glassdoor, Modern Healthcare and a host of others as a Best Place to Work in technology and healthcare. Visit www.healthcatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

