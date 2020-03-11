Health Connect Partners Reschedules Three Healthcare Conferences For May 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Connect Partners announced earlier this week it will reschedule the following 2020 Spring events: Radiology & Imaging Conference, Hospital O.R. & Surgical Conference and the Hospital Supply Chain Conference. Previously scheduled for March 16-18, all three conferences will now take place from May 20-22, 2020 at The Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, La.

The 2020 Spring Pharmacy Conference and 2020 Spring Hospital and Health System I.T. Conference are still scheduled for May 18-20, and those events also will be held at The Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans.

All conferences feature the company's signature Reverse Expo format, which allows the providers to man the booths while suppliers walk the floor. Educational sessions are open to everyone and attendees can earn up to six CEUs per conference. Hospitality events and receptions offer attendees extensive networking opportunities.

"We want to thank all our providers and suppliers for their understanding and we look forward to hosting all five conferences in May in New Orleans," said David Mason, co-founder and CEO, Health Connect Partners. "Our conference attendees can expect the same valuable networking and educational experience that helps build meaningful industry connections and keeps them coming back year after year."

Health Connect Partners, Inc., (HCP) is a healthcare education firm focused on bringing the very best in education to healthcare providers and their suppliers. The company's mission is to provide the best in healthcare education and networking so providers learn real solutions and suppliers understand their real needs. HCP brings together providers and suppliers through industry-specific conferences, including Hospital Pharmacy, Hospital O.R. & Surgery, Hospital Radiology & Imaging, Hospital Healthcare IT and Hospital Supply Chain. HCP conferences are designed to provide the optimum environment for networking and relationship building between providers and suppliers. For more information, visit HLTHCP.com.

