Health conscious 94% of VisiVite eye vitamin customers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The company conducted a survey of all its retail customers from July 21 through July 25, 2021. Customers were asked their vaccination status, as well as the reasons that were instrumental in helping them make their decision for or against getting the vaccine. Ages of respondents ranged from 35 and older, with a majority 65 and older, and 220 people responded.

But the age of VisiVite eye vitamin users did not fully explain the high acceptance of vaccination. In fact, the CDC provides updated data on age and other vaccination demographics at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccination-demographic.

President and C.E.O., Dr. Paul Krawitz, was asked why the vaccination status of VisiVite customers so drastically exceeds levels seen in the rest of the country. "VisiVite users are a select, health-conscious group of individuals who seek regular medical care, and in many cases, have eye and general health conditions for which they take both nutritional supplements and prescription medications. Our clientele is very particular, seeking clean nutritional formulas without artificial colors, synthetic additives, sugar, gluten or GMO's. In many cases, people discover VisiVite eye vitamins through their own research. Therefore, they are particularly motivated and proactive regarding their own health. I believe it is these very same personal characteristics that drive them to learn how the vaccine works, and to critically analyze reliable sources of information."

One of the key differentiating factors separating people who received the vaccine versus those who did not was that vaccine recipients felt a responsibility to others, not only family members, but to the country's population as a whole. "The more people that are vaccinated, the less chance of new Covid mutations happening and the sooner we can end the pandemic," stated Cynthia Betts of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Professor Emeritus Donald Gelman of Gambrills, Maryland added, "Everyone should be vaccinated, for their own and everyone else's good."

The small percentage of VisiVite customers who were not vaccinated also shared common features. A majority said they were distrustful of government and claimed that taking Vitamin D and maintaining good health habits would fully protect them. Most disconcerting is that a number of respondents stated that they would not get the vaccine precisely because the government was imploring them to do so.

The full results of the survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/results/SM-983NJW8D9/

