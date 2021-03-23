Health Cost IQ Successfully Completes SOC 2 Certification

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Cost IQ, LLC (https://www.healthcostiq.com), a leading healthcare software innovator in predictive modeling, cost and population health management analytics, risk stratification and risk profiling of insured populations, and data-driven, evidence-based business decision support, today announced successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Services Organizations SOC 2 Type 2 examination for its Health Data IQ SaaS software platform and technology infrastructure as it looks to reinforce its commitment to information confidentiality and data security.

The examination was conducted by A-LIGN ASSURANCE (A-LIGN), an independent auditing firm focused on industry-leading security and compliance trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations. Remarkably, A-LIGN's Type 2 SOC 2 audit of Health Cost IQ's infrastructure and internal processes revealed no exceptions, affirming that the company's security policies, data protection, and privacy protocols met or exceeded the highest industry standards.

"Health Cost IQ continues its strong focus on the privacy and security of our client's data by successfully completing a SOC 2 examination so that our clients can maintain peace of mind as they focus on improving lives and reducing costs," noted Holly Paulk, Executive VP of Operations. Jude Odu, Founder and CEO added that "our recent SOC 2 certification is only one aspect of our growing infrastructure security program that includes, among other things, ongoing data privacy and confidentiality enhancements and platform security improvements."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations across all industries and scope to ensure the personal and business assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally audited by a third party.

Health Cost IQ will perform a SOC 2 audit on an annual basis and will make the report available to current clients upon request and to potential clients upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing Health Cost IQ's SOC 2 report, please contact Jude Odu at [email protected]. For more information on Health Cost IQ, visit https://www.healthcostiq.com

About Health Cost IQ

Health Cost IQ, LLC (HCQ) is leading innovation in predictive modeling, cost and population health management analytics, risk stratification and risk profiling of insured populations, and data-driven, evidence-based business decision support for organizations such as payers, self-funded and self-insured employers, public school consortiums, managing general underwriters, medical management companies, professional employer organizations, hospitals, health systems, ACOs, and other risk-holding fiduciaries. HCQ's mission is to help risk-holding fiduciaries accurately identify and proactively address the causes and sources of their ever-increasing healthcare costs.

