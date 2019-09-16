Health Decisions Receives 4th Consecutive Appointment as Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center for the Contraceptive Clinical Trials Network of the NICHD

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Decisions, Inc., a full-service contract research organization specializing in women's health clinical research and diagnostic development, announced that it has been retained as the Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center (SCCC) for the Contraceptive Clinical Trials Network (CCTN) of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), a unit of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This is Health Decisions' fourth consecutive appointment since 1996. As SCCC, Health Decisions will manage all aspects of contraceptive clinical studies conducted by the NICHD-CCTN.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the NICHD-CCTN and its co-Sponsors to deliver new options that will allow even greater contraceptive choice," said Patrick Phillips, BSc (Hons), D.Phil, Chief Executive Officer, Health Decisions. "This appointment is a testament to Health Decisions' deep therapeutic expertise and operational agility in contraceptive research, and we look forward to supporting future studies that are at the forefront of reproductive medicine."

Working with the NICHD-CCTN, Health Decisions has contributed to the clinical development of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive methods, including the first vaginal ring offering one year of birth control. Health Decisions has also played a critical role in the expansion of male contraceptive research such as the successful completion of a safety and tolerability study of a male birth control pill and the launch of the first safety/efficacy trial of a male contraceptive gel.

"Our team is committed to the Contraceptive Clinical Trials Network's continued success," stated Clint Dart, Vice President, Biostatistics and Programming, Health Decisions, and Principal Investigator for the Statistical and Clinical Coordinating Center for the Contraceptive Clinical Trials Network. "Using insight from our vast experience supporting more than 40 clinical trials in male and female contraception, Health Decisions will continue to provide the NICHD-CCTN with services including development strategy, study design, site management, data monitoring, statistical analysis, reporting and publication services."

About Health Decisions

Health Decisions is a full-service contract research organization offering therapeutic, operational and regulatory excellence for the clinical development of drugs, diagnostics, medical devices and combination drug/devices in all areas of women's health. Based on therapeutic and operational experience and investigator relationships developed in studies conducted over the past 28 years, Health Decisions successfully addresses the challenges of developing drugs and devices in areas including reproductive and sexual health, menopause, pain management, osteoporosis/osteoarthritis, reproductive psychiatry, and gynecologic oncology. In addition, Health Decisions conducts studies of diagnostics in women's health and related areas, including oncology and infectious disease. Health Decisions is headquartered in Durham, NC.

For more information, visit www.healthdec.com.

