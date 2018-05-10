Health-e-MedRecord and CORHIO Partner on Statewide Platform to Ensure Patient Wishes are Respected

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-e-MedRecord (HEMR), a software solution designed to enhance electronic health records, announced today that it will partner with the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO), a leading health information exchange. The partnership will allow CORHIO to implement HEMR's Medcordance Advance Care Planning platform, designed to ensure patients' treatment wishes are honored during medical emergencies.

Patients are often unable to speak for themselves in such emergencies, leaving family members or physicians to make critical decisions, possibly without fully understanding a patient's desires. Medcordance allows secure sharing of Advance Health Care Directives, such as living wills, "Do Not Resuscitate" orders and other documents concerning a patient's treatment wishes during transitions of care. Medcordance also allows sharing of documents among family members and caregivers at the patient's request.

"I'm excited about the CORHIO-HEMR partnership, which will provide real-time access to Colorado MOST and other Advance Care Planning forms," said HEMR CEO and founder Dr. Carlo Reyes, a board-certified emergency physician, pediatrician and a health care attorney. "Both companies recognize that providers need an intuitive clinical process that accommodates current workflows and incentivizes improving patient access to palliative care and end-of-life counseling."

The partnership between HEMR and CORHIO will allow providers across the delivery continuum in Colorado to securely share patients' MOST forms, Colorado's version of the POLST form ( www.polst.org ), created to encourage patients with serious illnesses to express their desires for care in the form of a medical order. When patients are well, they are urged to make -- and document -- these decisions to ensure their wishes are known and honored.

Health-e-MedRecord has worked with CORHIO since early 2018 to demonstrate its platform, prove its efficacy and showcase how the two organizations can work together to improve patient outcomes.

"Making patients' Advance Care Planning wishes available to all providers in the CORHIO network will improve clinical decision-making, enhance participation in accountable care and value-based payment models and take this difficult burden off of family members in a time of crisis," said Morgan Honea, CEO of CORHIO. "CORHIO is constantly moving the process of health information exchange forward in Colorado, and this partnership with Health-e-MedRecord is a major milestone in our development."

About Health-e-MedRecord

Health-e-MedRecord (HEMR) is a patient-centered, physician-designed platform that focuses on connecting patients and providers with only the most relevant patient information needed to deliver the best patient care possible. The HEMR suite of applications places the patient at the center of a network of physicians, hospitals, caregivers and first-responders through intuitive interfaces that are simple to use and enhance provider and patient workflows. HEMR's flagship platform is Medcordance, the nation's first electronic POLST and Advance Care Planning platform certified by CMS for MACRA and MIPS reporting. The VCMA-HEMR QCDR is offered in collaboration with the Ventura County Medical Association, the Ventura County Coalition for Compassionate Care, and Health-e-MedRecord. Learn more about HEMR at www.health-e-medrecord.com or call (877) 693-5191.

About CORHIO

The Colorado Regional Health Information Organization (CORHIO) is a statewide, independent and nonprofit health information exchange (HIE). More than 12,000 users and 74 hospitals in Colorado participate in the exchange, making CORHIO one of the most robust HIE networks in the entire United States. CORHIO also advises healthcare professionals and organizations on the most effective uses of electronic health records (EHRs) and provides data to health plans and accountable care organizations to maximize the efficacy of population health programs. For more information, visit www.corhio.org.

