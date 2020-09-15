Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) honors Vic Strecher Founder and CEO of Kumanu with Mark Dundon Research Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, a next-generation wellbeing technology company creating scalable, digital mental health solutions, announced today that Vic Strecher (PhD, MPH) will receive the Mark Dundon research award at this year's virtual HEROForum20 .

"I'm honored to earn this recognition, and to share it with a legacy of innovative researchers who have had a shared vision to advance employee health and wellbeing," said Vic Strecher, University of Michigan Professor and Founder of Kumanu. Dr. Strecher will join other luminaries in leading a session at this year's event discussing "Innovations in Measures That Guide and Advance Collective Wellbeing."

Chief Innovation Officer, Eric Zimmerman, will lead a panel session at the event on September 23rd, joined by Kumanu clients Kate Sommerfeld from ProMedica, Elizabeth Finkle from University of Delaware, and Ian Stuart, from Coursera: "What's Purpose Got to Do With It? Catalyzing Connection and Results." Panelists will share lessons learned and real-world results in their efforts to create purpose-centered employee experience, stronger emotional wellbeing, and to meet unmet needs around Social Determinants of Health.

"Now, more than ever, our country needs insights into the impact of group dynamics and social connectedness, as we collectively navigate a viral pandemic and social injustice," said Karen Moseley, president of HERO. "This year's Forum will delve into how groups, organizations, and our social spheres shape our destiny as individuals and communities. Those lessons take on added meaning in an environment where the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of racial equality are at the top of everyone's mind."

