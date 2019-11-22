Health Evolution Announces New Distributor for TeloMind™ YTE® Stem Cell Formula Supplement

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Evolution™ today announced that its TeloMind stem cell formula is available through new distributors:

Health Evolution Project™

https://healthevolutionproject.com

Health Evolution Project™ is a wholly owned subsidiary and marketing channel for Health Evolution Products, distributing through a network of Partners throughout the United States and internationally.

The keystone product of Health Evolution is TeloMind™, a stem cell rejuvenation formula incorporating the proprietary Norwegian YTE® (Youth Tissue Extract), which is exclusive to Health Evolution. YTE® is cultivated naturally for a period of nine days and harvested at the precise moment at which the nutrients of life are most concentrated. YTE® is then extracted through a proprietary process providing a single, natural complete source of all amino acids in balance with proteins, lipids, vitamins, minerals, growth factors and additional botanical dietary ingredients.

TeloMind™—which has been wholly-owned and marketed by Health Evolution™ since 2016—is independently tested to verify clinical doses of YTE® dynamic Youth Tissue Extract.

Health Evolution™ formulas support the body's ability to respond to allostatic load and assist with stem cell generation that may result in a variety of beneficial outcomes, including reduced recovery times.

Angela Wright, Research Coordinator at Health Evolution™, says, "Athletes, professionals, and medical specialists already are recommending TeloMind™ to family, friends, and patients. Our goal is to continue to develop dietary supplements that support strength, vitality, and the ability to lead a rich, positive life."

Angela has a lifelong commitment to wellness, families, entrepreneurial development, and the visualization of a world in which attention to diet rather than disease is the foundation of wellness. Due to her accomplishments in Great Britain, she was awarded the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire).

Health Evolution™ BOOST (Brain Optimum Output Supplement Technology) is her project commitment to research and development is and to accelerate public access to proven natural formulas, including premium Active Pure Nutrition (rare natural ingredients proven to deliver results).

Recently, the BOOST Initiative assembled medical professionals and nutrition specialists for a Supplement Advisory Panel forum to discuss scientific developments and the potential to collaborate on identifying areas for research and collaborating on formula development.

As a result of this commitment to research and complete dietary supplementation, Health Evolution™ has been selected for distribution in US Military Exchanges around the world, making Health Evolution™ dietary supplements available to serving personnel, Veterans, and US Military Doctors. www.healthevolutionproject.com/military

Health Evolution™ proudly formulates and manufactures its supplements in the USA in federally regulated laboratories and in accordance with strict Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

