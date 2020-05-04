Health Executive, Doug Brown, Joins Tantus Tech as CMS Solutions Director

WINDSOR MILL, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), a leader in Health Information Technology, is excited to announce the addition of Doug Brown as the Director of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Solutions. Mr. Brown's addition is part of Tantus' strategy to expand its presence within CMS and bring elements of Human Centered Design and Agile into key health initiatives, like quality and performance.

As Director of CMS Solutions, Mr. Brown will spearhead Tantus' growth within CMS and oversee a delivery portfolio of CMS-based contracts and vehicles. He joins Tantus as the company is adding to its technology solutions portfolio, expanding its market coverage, and broadening an already healthy customer base. "Doug's knowledge of CMS will position us well to meet our customers' emerging needs, further our goal of healthcare modernization, and expand our footprint within health quality initiatives," said Executive Vice President, Ms. Karlene Stecchi.

Mr. Brown has an extensive background in healthcare program operations and design, as well as federal regulations development, policies, and stakeholder engagement. His over 25 years of public service include working for CMS in the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ), the Office of Financial Management (OFM), Center for Program Integrity (CPI), and the United States Navy. While at CMS, he directed or supported programs including: the Healthcare Fraud Prevention Partnership (HFPP) and its Trusted Third Party (TTP), the Open Payments "Sunshine Act" Program, the Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS), the Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) Care Transitions Theme, the quality measures within the Electronic Health Record (EHR) Incentive Program, Home Health Pay-for-Reporting, and the Program Safeguard Contractor (PSC) Program.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus provides technology and business solutions to solve the federal government's health, financial, and transportation challenges. The company brings nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World Better," delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cyber Security. Recognized by The Washington Post as a "Top Workplace" two years in a row, Tantus realizes its core value of "Do the Right Thing" with a robust community service program focused on improving the lives of children and young women diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions.

SOURCE Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tantustech.com

