Health in Motion Network Solidifies Clinical Pharmacy Expertise with Cathy Kuhn

"HIMN has positioned the pharmacist in the role of consumer-connected healthcare provider as a market differentiator," comments CEO and co-founder Brian Slusser. "We have been able to leverage significant synergies among pharmacy stakeholders already. We knew that adding Cathy's knowledge and perspective would elevate HIMN's efforts right away."

Richard Scholz, HIMN co-founder, adds, "Cathy's skillsets amplify HIMN's ongoing execution strategies. She knows every side of the business, and is respected both as a practitioner and a leader within her profession." Prior to joining HIMN, Kuhn served as Voice of the Customer for Updox, and previously was a population health pharmacy coordinator with Partner For Kids/Nationwide Children's Hospital, and clinical care coordinator with Kroger Pharmacy. Kuhn has published and lectured regularly, is the recipient of multiple industry awards, and is Immediate Past President of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Pharmacy Practice & Management and former President of the Ohio Pharmacists Association.

On assuming the role of Chief Pharmacy Officer for HIMN, Kuhn states, "It is energizing to work with a company like HIMN, committed to helping pharmacy evolve as a meaningful component of healthcare delivery. As a pharmacist, it has always been essential for me to help patients. I am equally motivated to help pharmacists grow their practices and integrate new tools and technologies that benefit their businesses as well as their patients."

HIMN is a digital health technology company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with a network of connected pharmacies and partners nationally. Using targeted communication, engagement, and care facilitation processes, embedded in a centralized and easy-to-navigate digital platform, pharmacists coordinate with patients and patients' designated care teams to optimize clinical outcomes. Additionally, the platform is designed to support pharmacies' clinical services and reimbursements.

