Health Information Company SurvivorNet Launches SNTV: The First Streaming Channel for Cancer Survivors

SNTV launches with celebrity guest interviews including television news personalities such as Joan Lunden, Amy Robach, Tom Brokaw, as well as actors Patrick Dempsey and Marcia Cross. Viewers will be able to hear first hand from the world's leading cancer experts, including Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jim Allison and brilliant doctors saving lives at major institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Dana Farber and MD Anderson.

"We expedited the launch of SNTV at a time when millions of cancer survivors and caregivers are stuck at home and in need of informative, inspiring and uplifting content," said Steve Alperin, SurvivorNet CEO and Co-Founder, and former Head Writer for ABC's Peter Jennings and Managing Editor of ABCNews.com.

Alperin continued, "Our community really needs support and comfort right now and SNTV is a natural step as we continue to expand on our mission to help democratize access to the world's leading cancer doctors and to provide comprehensive, reliable information to patients, survivors and families. From the standpoint of a television product, the stakes could not be higher for the characters in our programming. The human drama and emotions are as compelling as any I've ever witnessed."

SNTV will be available 24/7 to cancer survivors, a population expected to reach 20 million in the US by 2022. From personal devices to telemedicine platforms, doctors' offices and hospital waiting rooms, viewers can easily access 24-hour programming. The free OTT service is now available on SurvivorNet.com , Apple TV, Amazon, Roku, and other streaming providers.

In addition to the celebrity interviews, SNTV will also showcase documentaries of interest to cancer survivors, such as the award-winning and New York Times featured film Flo – the story of photographer's Flo Fox persistence in the face of blindness, multiple sclerosis and lung cancer. Content will also cover well-being and personal interest topics, including body image, sex and dating during and after cancer, and self-expression through art and music after recovery.

Over the next year, SuvivorNet is expanding its content offering to include new formats such as talk shows, exercise programs and original feature films.

About SurvivorNet:

SurvivorNet is the country's leading media company for cancer information. The company has democratized access to the world's leading cancer experts, helping millions of Americans make better decisions about their care. SurvivorNet's resources are built in collaboration with leading cancer centers, including The National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Cedars Sinai, Stanford, and The Dana-Farber Cancer Center. The company's daily news operation is syndicated widely and serves as an important source of information for millions of Americans every month. SurvivorNet was founded by Steve Alperin and Tim Langloss.

SOURCE SurvivorNet

Related Links

https://www.survivornet.com

