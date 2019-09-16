Health Insurance Marketplace Gravie Announces Expanded Coverage for Members in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, a Minneapolis-based health insurance marketplace that has been at forefront of improving the way employers and employees purchase and access healthcare, announced that in 2020, their Gravie private exchange plans will offer expanded coverage. The expanded coverage includes a lengthy list of new preventative care services, virtual care, a disease management program, and discounts on health and wellness programs for members. Members who reenroll with Gravie in 2020 will have access to the expanded care, as well as those who sign on during the 2020 enrollment season.

"Gravie has always been about putting members and their health at the center of the equation, while at the same time making it easier and more cost effective for employers to provide competitive health benefits," said Abir Sen, CEO of Gravie.

Seven years after Gravie first disrupted the traditional health benefits model with a modern new approach, the company is doing it again – with even more attractive services and coverage for individuals and their families that offer a better, more personalized health care experience, including:

All Gravie plans will now cover an expanded list of preventive care services, including therapies and solutions for individuals diagnosed with a variety of conditions including diabetes, asthma, heart disease, depression, and osteoporosis at no cost.

Gravie and MDLive have partnered to offer members greater convenience and access to care. With Online Care, members have access to board-certified doctors, counselors, psychiatrists and dermatologists 24/7 through the mobile app, video chat or by phone. Online care is free for members with a non-HSA plan and for a minimal charge for members with an HSA-eligible, high-deductible plan.

With Gravie's disease management program, members with chronic conditions have access to the tools they need to improve, and, in some cases, prevent their chronic condition at no cost. Gravie's disease management program includes steps for prevention, improving health and reducing the cost of care going forward. Additionally, members have access to registered nurses, social workers and medical directors as needed.

Other services now available include Wellbeats – a virtual fitness provider that delivers over 400 fitness classes, workout plans and fitness assessments to Gravie members anytime, anywhere.

A maternity management program will be made available for all expecting mothers through Gravie plans. The Healthy Mom & Baby Program provides members with resources from prenatal to postpartum.

Additional services include discounts on a variety of health and wellness organizations from fitness centers to life coaching, athletic apparel stores, weight management services, medical discounts, fitness races and more.

Offering these new services demonstrates Gravie's commitment to continually improving consumers' healthcare experience, making it easier and more affordable to access better care.

About Gravie

Gravie's approach to health benefits is disrupting traditional models, putting individuals and their health back at the center in a way that's beneficial to employees and employers' bottom lines and overall satisfaction. Gravie was founded on a legacy of innovation with leaders from some of the most industry-changing healthcare companies who continue to reinvent and push the status quo to better meet the needs of individuals and teams today. With expert advisors, smart technology and a streamlined model, Gravie alleviates much of the headache associated with choosing and managing a healthcare plan, providing better options for employees with controlled and reduced costs for employers. Gravie has served over 900 employers and over 62,000 individuals across the U.S. To learn more visit www.gravie.com.

SOURCE Gravie

Related Links

http://www.gravie.com

