Health Insurance Platform KindHealth Aims to Provide Gig Economy Employees With Access to Quality Healthcare Benefit Resources

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gig economy is booming, but its independent workers lack employer-sponsored health insurance and guidance finding those benefits. The KindHealth platform can help them find health plans now available under the Biden Administration's recently extended enrollment deadline.

KindHealth, an Austin-based insurance discovery platform, offers health, dental, vision, life and Medicare insurance insurance on a digital AI-powered marketplace that includes more than 250 insurance carriers and healthcare.gov policies.

KindHealth

The deadline to enroll in those healthcare.gov policies is now August 15, extended from the original May 15 deadline. People navigating remote work, unemployment, or freelance/1099 jobs now have three additional months to use services such as KindHealth to help secure quality healthcare plans--including some silver plans with $0 premiums.

"KindHealth is designed to be able to support the growing number of unemployed and 1099-employed Americans," said Albert Pomales, co-founder of KindHealth. "Our digital savings platform provides users with smart insurance recommendations in easy-to-understand language that makes it easy to select the right plan."

Gig economy employees are prevalent in areas such as food delivery, rideshare services, and business support. However, many gig workers lack access to resources that help traditional workers secure healthcare benefits.

"Many gig economy workers don't know they can get great healthcare benefits, simply because they don't work for a company that gives them access to an HR specialist," said Andrew Tomasik, co-founder of KindHealth. "However, KindHealth and the recently extended enrollment headlines for healthcare make it easy for workers to shop around for public and private plans to find the one that serves the needs of them and the families they support."

KindHealth is an insurance discovery platform launched in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas. KindHealth's platform is powered by cutting-edge technology which recommends the best insurance plan for consumers' needs and budget allowing KindHealth to better understand its customers and offer the right insurance plan. Additionally, KindHealth's Marketplace Builder™ makes it simple for companies in any category — from leading technology brands to insurtech startups — to offer white-labeled digital insurance solutions to their customers. Visit https://www.kindhealth.co/

