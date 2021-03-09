Health Leaders Gather at SXSW to Imagine Health in a Post Pandemic World

Energizing Health is convening SXSW sessions addressing senior adult isolation, Black maternal health, and COVID-19 data Tweet this

Home Instead Senior Care is presenting much of the Energizing Health programming during SXSW. "Despite advances in innovation and technology and the increasing "connectedness" that's brought, we are lonelier than we have ever been," says Jisella Dolan, Chief Global Advocacy Officer at Home Instead. "This is especially true of senior adults."

Other initiatives addressed during this year's event include sessions such as "Anti-racism Innovations to Improve Health Equity in Cancer Care," "Health Equity through Coordinated Care," and "Postpartum Probability: Maternal Health Justice." For a complete listing of 2021 sessions from Energizing Health, see http://Energizing.Health/SXSW .

"We're excited to be able to bring these sessions to the virtual SXSW ," says Brian Lang, CEO, Energizing Health. "We had such a great convening ready for SXSW 2020 with http://Justice.Health that had to be canceled. But with this year's program, we're looking forward to the road ahead."

