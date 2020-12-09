Health Leaders, Patient Advocates, Governors, States And Stars Unite Urging People To Wear A Mask And Sign Up For Coverage As Part Of Social Media Blitz On Get Covered America Day On December 10th

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Get Covered 2021 national coalition is hosting a media event to preview Get Covered America Day, a virtual day of awareness and action urging people to remain vigilant and wear a mask, share the GetCovered2021.org website on social media channels and encourage people across the nation to check out their options and enroll in health coverage.

The event is planned as America anticipates U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, and yet the COVID pandemic is surging across the nation – calling for renewed attention to personal action to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition, 16 million people across America are uninsured even though they qualify for financial help which, on average, lowers their monthly premium by 85% to $128 per month. Millions could pay even less.

Amongst the uninsured, it is estimated that more than 525,000 have had COVID, 88,000 have cancer and 1.7 million have diabetes. In states that use HealthCare.gov, consumers must sign up for coverage by December 15. Deadlines in other states vary. Complete information can be found at GetCovered2021.org.

Get Covered 2021 brings together America's top health and patient advocacy organizations including as American Public Health Association, American Heart Association, American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, American Cancer Society, Mental Health America, the Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers, National Association of Community Health Centers and many more, along with 15 states, the District of Columbia and Get Covered America.

The coalition also includes a diverse array of celebrity and athlete ambassadors including; Odell Beckham Jr., Beth Behrs, Tanner Buchanan, Caron Butler, Shilique Calhoun, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Freddy Galvins, Adrian Gonzalez, Mark Hamill, Ken Jeong, MD, George Lopez, Danielle Macdonald, Angel McCoughtry, Alyssa Milano, Bill Pullman, CC Sabathia, Sarah Silverman, George Takei and Bradley Whitford. A coalition list is available at GetCovered2021.org.

WHO: Health leaders and patient advocates Elected officials Get Covered Ambassadors Get Covered 2021 Co-Chairs

Josh Peck , Get America Covered

, Get America Covered Peter V. Lee , Covered California

, Covered California Carrie Banahan , Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 11:00 a.m. EST, 8:00 a.m. PST

Please register for the event here https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8928529609173062415

SOURCE Get Covered 2021

