Health Literacy Innovations Becomes 2021 Affiliate Organization Member of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Literacy Innovations (HLI), a health literacy company that creates tools to help eliminate medical mistakes and confusion due to low health literacy has joined America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) as its 2021 Affiliate Organization Member.

HLI, creator of the Health Literacy Advisor (HLA), the nation's only interactive health literacy tool will support AHIP members by sharing best industry health literacy practices, helping them to understand on new and emerging trends in health literacy, and provide discount pricing of the HLA to AHIP members.

"The partnership with AHIP, especially given the pandemic when patient information and access has become even more critical, furthers our goals to develop and advance health literacy practices to improve access, education, and delivery of quality health care to cancer patients," says HLA Chief Content Expert and Multilingual Director Aracely Rosales. "We are excited to forge ahead with our vision consumers to make consumer information easy-to-read and understandable so all Americans can understand, read, and act on their health care information, " Rosales concludes.

About Health Literacy

The U.S health care system maintains one of the most sophisticated health care delivery systems in the world. However, in spite of the many advances in treatment and technology a major barrier exists – nearly half all U.S. adults lack the skills necessary to read, understand and act on their own health, such as how to take their medications or understand basic health care instructions. This issue is known as low health literacy. Low health literacy is a stronger predictor of health status than age, income, employment, education, race, or ethnicity. An estimated 80 million Americans have low health literacy, which not only causes medical errors, increased illness and disability, high rates of hospitalization and death, and poor health care outcomes, but is estimated to cost the U.S. economy up to $236 billion every year.

About HLI

Health Literacy Innovations (HLI) creates tools to reduce medical mistakes, unnecessary health care costs, and poor health outcomes from low health literacy. HLI's flagship product, the Health Literacy Advisor™ (HLA) (in Spanish--Asesor de Comunicación en Salud™), is a state-of-the-art interactive health literacy software tool, available in multiple platforms, including a web-based model. As a "health literacy checker," the HLA revolutionizes the labor-intensive health literacy review process by leveraging powerful software to help communicators evaluate, standardize, and produce clear health information. Uniquely built -- the HLA blends best-in-class features for plain language and health literacy compliance, that include English and Spanish Readability Indices, an interactive Search-and-Replace function that offers plain language options for difficult-to-understand terms (eliminating the need for time-consuming copy, cut, and pastes), Usability and Document Assessment Tools that rewards users for good work, and more. For more information, visit www.healthliteracyinnovations.com or contact [email protected]

