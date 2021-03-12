Health Logic Interactive is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of Experienced MedTech Executive as CEO

NEX: CHIP

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (NEX: CHIP), is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. David Barthel, as the Chief Executive Officer for Health Logic.

Mr. Barthel is an experienced executive leader in the medical device space with a successful track record.

Mr. Barthel founded The SmartPill and led the company as CEO & President until its acquisition by medical device giant, Medtronic (Nasdaq:MDT). Mr. Barthel successfully took The SmartPill company from its initial patent through the entire product development process, including raising over $70 million USD in multiple funding rounds. Mr. Barthel led his team through multiple clinical trials, manufacturing, FDA approval, and successful insurance reimbursement. After the acquisition by Medtronic, Mr. Barthel joined the company as Area Vice President, GIH Southeast Division. Mr. Barthel has also been active advising other leading MedTech companies, including Henry Schein's Orthopedic Surgical Instrumentation business.

Mr. Barthel earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Norbert College in DePere, Wi and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Lake Forest, II.

George Kovalyov, Director, stated the following: "We're grateful to welcome an executive of David's caliber and applicable experience to our young and growing company. David will be an invaluable asset and esteemed leader as we progress through 2021 raising capital and achieving milestones. David's success of leading a medical device company through the product development process and to its ultimate sale to Medtronic, along with his continued upward trajectory of working at both Medtronic and Henry Schein, brings a desirable balance of both start-up hunger and big-pharma experience to build the best company from the start."

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive Inc. plans to develop and commercialize novel technologies. At the present time, the company is not engaged in active business operations. The company intends to acquire and commercialize consumer focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs. However, to date it has not entered into any binding agreements for such acquisitions and there can be no guarantee that the company will be able to successfully identify, negotiate and complete such acquisitions or raise the necessary financings for such acquisitions or for the development of its business should it be able to complete such acquisitions.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

