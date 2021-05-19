Health Logic Interactive Letter to Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Health Logic Interactive Inc. ("Health Logic" or the "Company") (TSXV: CHIP.H)(OTCPK: CHYPF).

Dear Shareholders of Health Logic,

This is our first letter to the shareholders of Health Logic Interactive Inc. As your CEO, I intend to communicate to you at least quarterly with respect to the state of our business, our significant milestones and achievements, our challenges, our goals, and any new material additions to our organization.

I am extremely excited about our plans to integrate our innovative point-of-care (POC), lab-on-chip (LoC), digital diagnostic technology for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) with our digital platform strategy to provide risk analysis, disease education materials, and hold key patient data. Our goal and expectation is for all of this to be possible within the capabilities of your smartphone.

I am also pleased with the strategic build-out of our leadership team, which now includes Dr. Claudio Rigatto as our elected Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Harrison Ross as our Chief Financial Officer (CFO). We will continue to add key members as the Company grows.

We are looking forward to the year ahead as we work to accelerate development of our assets with the aim to execute on our ultimate objective: to increase the value of your investment. We are keenly focused on bringing to market a collection of innovative healthcare technologies which we believe will have a positive disruptive effect on the rapidly growing CKD space. In particular, we are focused on development of: (a) the existing Lab-on-Chip MATLOC product platform; and (b) our LoC digital hand-held diagnostic device.

Over the next few months, we intend to achieve the following milestones:

Plan and announce a capital financing. Continue to work with strategic partners for product development, regulatory and digital software strategy, and implementation. Begin work with our regulatory partner on the 510(k) Accelerated FDA Approval Process. Identify 510(k) pathway for approval through pre-submission FDA meeting. Build out Scientific Advisory Board. Hold initial virtual Scientific Advisory Board Meeting. Identify additional needed resources for quality management and document control with respect to the FDA submission, and develop digital strategy for product awareness and positioning. Continue the work commenced by Dr. Lin, co-founder of our LoC technology, to develop and validate our LoC Platform Technology for CKD assessment and diagnosis. Continue discussions with potential strategic investment partners.

We believe that achieving these strategic milestones in parallel over the next few months will allow us to advance our technology to achieve product release in 2022 and create increased value for our shareholders. Though we are still an early-stage development and commercialization company with many challenging milestones ahead, we are passionately committed to executing on our objectives and motivated by our potential as a company to not only increase shareholder value but effect positive change while doing so.

We are committed to cultivating a strong relationship with the shareholders of Health Logic and intend to do so by building and maintaining a culture of transparency, over-communication, accountability, and integrity. I look forward to providing you with updates on our progress and sharing the growth activities and initiatives that we are focused on and excited about from time to time. In the meantime, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-877-456-4424, or visit our website which is now live at www.healthlogicinteractive.com.

Thank you for your support as a Health Logic shareholder. I look forward to continuing our journey together.

All the best,

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC.

Per: David Barthel, CEO

About the Company

Health Logic Interactive Inc., through its wholly owned operating subsidiary My Health Logic, is developing and commercializing consumer focused handheld point-of-care diagnostic devices that connect to patient's smartphones and digital continued care platforms. The Company plans to use their patent pending lab-on-chip technology to provide rapid results and facilitate the transfer of that data from the diagnostic device to the patient's smartphone. The Company expects this data collection will allow it to better assess patient risk profiles and provide better patient outcomes. Our mission is to empower people with the ability to get early detection anytime, anywhere with actionable digital management for chronic kidney disease. For more information visit us at: www.myhealthlogic.com

Further information regarding Health Logic Interactive Inc. and its disclosure documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the frequency and substance of ongoing communications with shareholders; the integration of LoC diagnostic technology with the Company's digital platform strategy, and the functionality and smartphone compatibility of such integration; the Company's milestones and anticipated benefits of achieving the milestones within the next 3-9 months; and building and maintaining a culture of transparency, over-communication, accountability, and integrity.

These forward–looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company's ability to provide updates to its shareholders as stated; the Company's ability to integrate LoC diagnostic technology with the Company's digital platform strategy to provide risk analysis, disease education materials, and hold key patient data, and to make all of this smartphone compatible; the Company's ability to achieve the milestones in the next 3-9 months or at all, and the anticipated benefits of any such achievement; and the Company's ability to build and maintain a culture of transparency, over-communication, accountability, and integrity.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will be able to provide updates to its shareholders as stated; the Company will be able to integrate LoC diagnostic technology with the Company's digital platform strategy to provide risk analysis, disease education materials, and hold key patient data, and to make all of this smartphone compatible; the Company will be able to achieve the milestones in the next 3-9 months, and such achievement will result in the benefits stated; and the Company will be able to build and maintain a culture of transparency, over-communication, accountability, and integrity.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE Health Logic Interactive Inc.

Related Links

https://www.healthlogicinteractive.com/

