Health Management Associates acquires The Moran Company, a Washington, D.C.-based healthcare research, consulting firm. Tweet this

"The Moran Company's expert guidance is rooted in immense health policy acumen and is supported by robust analytic capabilities," Rosen said. "Their unique capabilities further enhance the breadth and depth of services we provide to clients as we help them navigate the complex and ever-changing healthcare landscape."

TMC consultants have vast experience in the areas of healthcare reform, Medicare payment systems, Medicaid, and prescription drug and biotechnology pricing and reimbursement policy issues. Founded in 1998, independent research and analysis remain at the core of TMC's client services, including budget scoring and database construction and management.

"My colleagues and I are excited to join HMA's team of health policy experts. HMA's long history serving state health and human services agencies and its growing Medicare team make it an excellent platform to expand our client offerings at the boundary between the public and private sectors of healthcare," said Kevin M. Kirby, TMC managing partner. "We look forward to continuing to provide the high-level research and consulting services that have been the foundation of our company since Don Moran founded it in 1998."

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With more than 20 offices and over 300 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

