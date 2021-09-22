Health Management Associates Acquires Wilson Strategic

HMA Acquires Wilson Strategic, State of Reform to Continue Independent Convening of Healthcare, Health Policy Leaders Tweet this

"As a neutral party, State of Reform has proven to be a successful vehicle for bringing local, regional and state healthcare and policy decision makers to the table, facilitating honest, open, and important conversations," Rosen said. "These types of exchanges foster the trust and fuel the ingenuity required to solve complex problems and achieve common goals that will ultimately benefit us all. We look forward to supporting State of Reform's mission to bridge the gap between healthcare and health policy."

"With State of Reform we have created safe spaces for diverse stakeholders to build relationships, have difficult but constructive conversations, and ignite the innovations that will transform challenges into success stories – something our country needs now more than ever," DJ Wilson said. "Joining with HMA and Leavitt Partners, which became part of HMA earlier this year, helps us expand our footprint across the country while maintaining our independence and unwavering commitment to serving as an objective facilitator for the worlds of medicine and policy to come together in meaningful ways."

State of Reform currently convenes over 8,000 event attendees a year and publishes more than 3,000 independent stories, analyses, and other informational items per year about state level healthcare. State of Reform successfully transitioned to an online platform during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to leverage these capabilities for participants.

Wilson Strategic will operate as State of Reform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With more than 20 offices and over 300 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

HMA: https://www.healthmanagement.com/

State of Reform: https://stateofreform.com/

SOURCE Health Management Associates

Related Links

http://www.healthmanagement.com

