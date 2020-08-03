Health Management Associates, HealthEC Announce New Collaboration

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates (HMA), and Arthur Kapoor, president and CEO of HealthEC, announced the two firms have engaged in an effort designed to accelerate improvements in healthcare service delivery and outcomes.

Workgroups comprised of subject matter experts from HMA and HealthEC met over several months to deliberate on ways in which healthcare consulting and advisory services – such as those offered by HMA – and population health management and analytics applications – such as those offered by HealthEC – could be leveraged more effectively by government agencies, healthcare providers, and payers to address critical needs in the following areas:

Health Equity

Communicable Disease Outbreak Management

Opioids Program Supports

Supports to Small/Midsize Health Plans

Value-Based Payment (VBP) Contract Supports

Managed Care Organization (MCO)/Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Performance Management

Health and Human Services (HHS) Service and Data Integration

"Pairing the extensive knowledge and experience of HMA and HealthEC experts led to the development of strategic methods and real-world tools to tackle the complex challenges payers, providers, and government entities face when it comes to improving the quality of health care and the delivery of that care," Rosen said.

"It is an honor to have worked with HMA on this initiative," Kapoor said. "Our two organizations have a great understanding of the challenges providers and payers face to improve their understanding of the populations they serve, address gaps in care, and improve the quality of care. Ultimately ensuring superior patient health is of the utmost importance, while keeping costs under control."

To learn more about this effort – Health Performance Accelerator – visit https://www.healthmanagement.com/healthperformanceaccelerator or https://www.healthec.com/health-performance-accelerator.php.

SOURCE Health Management Associates