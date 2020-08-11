Health Media Network Inks Deal to Acquire All U.S. Media Assets, OFX Media Group

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Media Network (HMN), a leading and trusted OOH/Digital Point of Care media company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of all U.S. based media assets of OFX Media Group (OFX), a leading Canadian, Point of Care media company.

The acquisition which is effective immediately, will increase HMN's Point of Care advertising footprint in key U.S. markets. This includes both physician and pharmacy locations, with plans for significant future growth and expansion.

"The acquisition of OFX U.S. footprint is a key strategic move for HMN. Now more than ever, we need to be thoughtful about our partners, and OFX, presented a great opportunity to help us grow our business in a new and meaningful way", said Christopher J. Culver, CEO of Health Media Network.

"As a growth-oriented company in the healthcare media space, we recognize the need to build where we will have the greatest impact. For OFX, focusing on our core, Canadian base and assets reflect our company's strategy and goals. HMN made the most sense for our U.S. locations and we are thrilled to be working with Chris and his team to put this deal together. I know that it will be a great success for them", said Yves Zeitoun, Chairman and CEO of OFX Media Group.

About Health Media Network

Launched in 2007, Health Media Network (HMN) is a leading and trusted digital Point of Care media company. HMN provides health, wellness and lifestyle content that educates, informs and empowers patients to live their best and healthiest lives. Our media footprint includes nearly 8,805 locations with 5,890 IP addressable digital TV screens, and over 5,807 Custom Published Wallboards, all distributed across our national footprint of physician waiting rooms.

About OFX Media Group

OFX Media Group (OFX) is a leading provider of targeted marketing services in the Point of Care media space. Located in Canada, OFX provides media solutions to healthcare providers and advertisers.

