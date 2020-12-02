Health Monitor Network Continues its Expansion into Over-the-Counter and Consumer Product Markets

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network, the leading patient engagement/education company in the U.S. known for its exam room digital posters and publications in physician offices and health systems, today announced the hiring of Donna Barker as Vice President and Strategic Business Unit Leader, Over-the-Counter (OTC) and Consumer Product Markets. In this newly created leadership position designed to support business growth in these two important markets, Donna will work to provide patients with the tools and information they need to better manage their health, specifically with conditions that may typically be treated using wellness products and OTC medicines.

"Donna is a dynamic global leader who has a passion for marketing, health and wellness," said Ken Freirich, CEO of Health Monitor Network. "I'm confident that her tremendous experience with consumer products global powerhouses will help Health Monitor Network expand its focus in the OTC and Consumer Markets segments to build upon and complement the long term success and the amazing ROI we have had with our current pharmaceutical customers."

Prior to Health Monitor, Barker spent more than five years at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, most recently as Global Business Lead and Senior Director, Global Centrum. Donna guided the development, delivery, and finalization of a Global Centrum 3-5-year Brand Strategy across 70+ markets while mentoring a global marketing team across the US and China. She was responsible for developing multiple global advertising campaigns for the brand and was also instrumental in driving market share growth for the Robitussin and ChapStick brands. During her tenure at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare she was a key member of the North America Leadership and Global Wellness Leadership Teams.

"OTC products are sometimes overlooked as viable solutions when treating health conditions and there are many opportunities to facilitate a positive dialogue between patients and their healthcare professionals, particularly as consumers seek more personalized self-care and wellness," said Barker. "People are more engaged in their wellness journey today and the healthcare community has an obligation to try and speak the same language, not only in the doctor's office but in all healthcare settings. I'm looking forward to working with companies who share our mission of ultimately improving healthcare outcomes."

Barker adds, "I am thrilled to join Health Monitor Network, a company that I have known about for years, having seen their high quality patient education materials and digital exam room screens in physician offices. The company's condition-specific in-office and at-home products are perfect for OTC and Consumer Product brands. I look forward to building this business."

Barker spent more than 25 years at Unilever in many senior commercial and marketing leadership roles, building iconic consumer brands such as Ragu, Knorr and Slim-Fast.

Barker graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, Marketing from The College of New Jersey. She also went through Pfizer's Next Gen Senior Leader Training Development Program, a nine-month program with senior leadership coaches. Donna has received many awards during her career, including: Dare to Try PGS Innovation Award, ChapStick, Pfizer; President's Eye on Innovation Award, ChapStick, Pfizer; US President's Marketing Award, Outstanding Business Turnaround and Results, Slim Fast; UBFNA World Class Marketing Award for Ragu' Innovation & CCP, Unilever; and Unilever Sales Professional of the Year, New York District.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor Network is the leading direct-to-patient company and has the largest marketing platforms in medical offices, in patients' homes and on the go. With more than 150 million consumers/patients through 200,000 medical offices, more than 400,000 physicians and healthcare professionals, and in patients' homes, Health Monitor's mission is to facilitate meaningful dialogue between patients and healthcare professionals.

